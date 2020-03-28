Stress Affects Skin: Dermatologist Dr Apratim Goel tells us how to take care of skin amid stressful lockdown

Stress Affects Skin: Want to know how to deal with stress and its negative effects on the skin? Then read on as we have compiled some skincare tips one can follow now.

Due to coronavirus pandemic and the 21-day lockdown to curb its spread has affected us in unprecedented ways. During such times maximum impact happens on our mental well being even though we all deal with different kinds of stress in our daily lives. And now, this pandemic event has increased the levels of stress and anxiety among most of us. Did you know that stress affects the skin? Yes, it does and can lead to serious skin issues. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Celebrity Dermatologist and Director of Cutis Skin Studio Dr. Apratim Goel shared how stress affects our skin and also shared some skincare tips.

She said, "You must have heard your doctors telling you many times that stress is causing the problem. But is stress really the culprit? When it comes to skin, stress can cause acne, rosacea and can aggravate many skin conditions like psoriasis, vitiligo, alopecia, etc. So what happens? When we are tensed, our body produces hormonal steroids like cortisol, which lowers skin immunity and triggers many skin conditions. In addition, it can lower your confidence, cause depression, anxiety, lack of sleep etc. Diseases like acne, rosacea, alopecia, psoriasis, eczema, hives, trichotillomania, flare up in times of increased stress on the mind."

Stress affects skin: Follow these skincare tips by Dr Apratim during the stressing pandemic phase:

A regular skincare regime consisting of face wash, sunscreen and moisturizer is a must.

Also, 1-2 times a week, depending on your skin, exfoliation must be done.

You can even try a homemade scrub of besan (gram flour) mixed with a few lemon drops and rose water.

Try avoiding straining your forehead muscles while reading a close print.

When you sitting on the balcony in the daytime, put on the dark UV protected sunglasses as that is the time we really strain our muscles around the eyes which leads to early wrinkling around the eyes.

Since most of us would be in closed air-conditioned places for long hours, the skin needs more moisturizers.

AC drives out all the essential oils and natural moisturizing factors (NMF’s) out of our skin and so these have to be supplemented on a 4 hourly basis to ensure the hydration level of skin is maintained.

For those getting tanned and skin getting patchy, start taking high doses of Vitamin C ( up to 2000 gms) and Tab Glutathione daily either in natural or in tablet form (Tab cosmetics, Tab Fairlight). Vitamin C rich foods are sprouts, lemon, orange, amla etc.

Don’t use soap on the face daily. Soaps tend to leave a thin layer on your face which makes your skin look very dull and lifeless. Use a face wash. There is no logic in avoiding using face wash on the face for the fear of it being a chemical.

We need to get rid of the grime and dirt that we accumulate the whole day on our skin and for that, a face wash is a must, just how shampoos are for the hair.

Hydrate your face throughout the day. Whether it's a commercial product or one you make yourself (fill a spray bottle with distilled water, add a few drops of chamomile or essential oils, shake it gently before each use, and spray it on) hydrate your face, even over makeup, frequently throughout the day.

