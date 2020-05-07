Stress vs Anxiety: What is the difference between these two? Find out

Stress and anxiety are different from each other. But they have certain similarities in their symptoms. First one is a negative feeling and the second one is a disorder. So, find out the differences between the two.

Stress and anxiety are two different issues that we all experience in our life at some point. Initially, it may get difficult to spot out the difference between these two. But stress and anxiety are quite different from each other. But both of them can lead to several health issues like sleeplessness, exhaustion, lack of concentration, excessive worry, rapid heart rate, headache, muscle tension, etc.

Stress is a short-term body change that triggers from any threat caused by a situation. And anxiety is a severe mental health disorder, which can be triggered by excessive stress. So, if you are experiencing any one of them and are not being able to identify, then we can help you out with the differences between these two.

What is the difference between stress and anxiety?

Stress

Stress is a psychological or mental feeling of emotional pressure which harms both your mental and physical health. A small amount of stress is good and even healthy because it motivates and drives you towards your work and to achieve your goal. But an excessive amount of stress can cause heart attack, ulcers, depression, etc. Stress can be external and related to the environment. And it may also cause from internal perceptions of your surrounding which increases extreme negative emotional feeling in you including pressure and discomfort. People experience stress when they believe that they are not being able to cope up with the things. They think that they are not capable to balance the situation. This causes pressure on them.

Symptoms of Stress

Some of the symptoms of stress are stroke, obesity, gastrointestinal distress, hypertension, etc. When this level of stress starts to become higher, it really can damage the mental and physical health to the core. When a person becomes stressful then certain common changes are seen in him. They are as follows:

Headache.

Sleep disturbances.

Back or neck pain.

Dizziness.

Sweaty palms or feet.

Difficulty in swallowing.

Frequent illness.

Feeling overwhelmed.

Less energetic.

Forgetfulness.

How to cope up with stress

It is important to consult a doctor to reduce the level of stress and cope up with your life. But apart from that, you can practice these lifestyle changes to balance everything.

Deep breathing: Take a deep breathe and hold it for four seconds and then exhale for another four seconds. Practice then when you are calm so that you can relax by breathing when you will be stressful.

Focus: For a certain period of time, get yourself disconnected from the digital world. And go for a walk outside and observe your surrounding with a keen observation. This will increase your concentration.

Stay active: Practice mild exercises daily to stay fit and active. This will release good hormones to make you feel happy.

Light music: At the end of the day, listen to some slow and light music to relax properly.

Indulge in a hobby: You can give some time on whatever you feel happy doing. It can be painting, writing, cooking, music anything. It will vent out your exhaustion.

Anxiety

It’s a generalised anxiety disorder which expresses more intense worry in a person and stays for a long period of time. Anxiety disorder is a group of different disorders which are generalized anxiety disorder, specific phobia, social anxiety disorder, separation anxiety disorder, agoraphobia, panic disorder and selective mutism. These are all identified by their separate symptoms. Among all these, generalised anxiety disorder is the most common one. Anxiety is getting worried about the future event rather than current events.

Symptoms of Generalised Anxiety Disorder

Difficulty in controlling worry.

Restlessness.

Fatigued.

Mind going blank.

Irritability.

Muscle tension.

Sleeplessness.

Headache.

Stomachache.

Dizziness.

Treatment of Anxiety Disorders

This has to be cured by consulting a psychologist or psychiatrist. Treatments are as follows:

Psychotherapy: Cognitive Behavioural Therapy or CBT is done generally for the treatment of anxiety disorders.

Medication: Antidepressants are given to reduce the symptoms of the disorder.

Lifestyle changes: Leading a healthy life is very important for people having anxiety disorder like daily exercise, sound sleep, healthy eating, avoiding caffeine and alcohol consumption, etc.

