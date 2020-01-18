Stressed and anxious? Massage THESE pressure points for instant relief from stress and anxiety

Read on to learn the five pressure points that you can massage in your body for instant relief.

An unavoidable part of almost everybody's life today, is stress. There could be multiple factors causing stress be it familial pressure, pressure at work or anything else. But with stress comes anxiety. To combat this challenging situation, it is not easy to get out of the situation and get a massage to relax.

While anxiety is treated with medication and lots of therapy, here are some quick techniques to relieve yourself of the immediate anxiety, by massaging the pressure points on the body till you feel calm and relieved. Read on.

The upper shell of your ear

Massaging this point is known to relieve stress and insomnia. To massage this point, using your thumb and index figure, apply pressure in a circular motion to the top shell of your ear.

The point between your eyebrows

Massaging this point when you are anxious, helps in relieving it almost immediately. Close your eyes, take some slow and deep breaths and then massage your eyebrows going from outwards to the centre, in a slow and circular motion with your thumb or index finger.

The hollow point between the thumb and index figure

Massaging this point reduces headaches and stress considerably according to massage therapists. All you need to do is sit back, take a few deep breaths and massage the point with the opposite hand using your thumb and index figure, for 10 seconds.

Alternate with the other hand every 10 seconds.

Arm

Find this spot on the inside of your arm. The spot is around three finger space away from your wrist. All you need to do is apply pressure on this point with your thumb for around five seconds. Alternate the pressure on the hands while continuing to make a conscious effort to practice deep breathing.

Shoulders

The well-point on your shoulders can be found by sitting straight and then pinching the area just next to your neck with your middle finger and thumb. Massaging this point helps not just in relieving stress but also might help in inducing labour. So this must be avoided if you are pregnant.

To relieve stress, once you find this point apply firm pressure with your index and middle figure on the spot for five seconds. Pinch the point slightly if need be, to apply pressure to relieve stress.

Do this for five seconds and alternate with each side.

