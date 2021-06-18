Stressed? Here's how you can do yoga for mental peace and stress management according to an expert

Over the years there has been an increasing awareness with regards to the advantages of Yoga. The benefits of Yoga are seen not just in your physical health but in your mental health also.

The pandemic along with the cooped up lockdown has taken a toll on almost everyone's mental and physical health. Being locked indoors, unable to step out for fresh air, has left us feeling uneasy and agitated. Taking active measures to de-stress and calm our anxiety can prove to be very effective.

While all kinds of exercises can boost your mood by lowering levels of hormones that cause stress, it also increases the production of feel-good chemicals known as endorphins and bringing more oxygenated blood to your brain. Yoga, however, has additional benefits, it affects the mood by elevating levels of a brain chemical called gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), which is associated with better mood and decreased anxiety. Feelings of stress, anxiety, and depression are calmed as we pace ourselves n and take back control. Yoga can help reduce anger, reactivity, and help improve sleep while impacting the mood positively. With Yoga, as your emotional reac­tivity depletes, you have a more tempered response when you are faced with stressful situations.

Contradictory to popular belief, stretching or becoming more flexible isn’t just what Yoga is about. It is a way to connect with your inner self and your body. It is the art of practising mindfulness that promotes relaxation by stimulating your parasympathetic nervous system. This significantly helps in calming your mind down and shifting your body into ‘rest and restore mode. Yoga isis said to offer complete healing to you Atma (soul), Mana (Mind, and Tan (Body).

Given the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, most of us are extremely disconnected from our bodies and mind that keep us grounded and centred. By developing a deeper connection and trust with our body we create a foundation towards better mental health. Stress and anxiety are both dangerously harmful woes for the body and mind. They steal you of your joy and sense of fulfilment. While it may not sound as probing, it has the potential to manifest as a disease in the body. Yoga and Meditation reduce activity in the limbic system, the part of the brain dedicated to emotions. Yoga comprises Asanas for the body, Pranayama for the breath, and meditation for the mind. Here are a few Asanas you can try in order to achieve inner peace and rid your mind of any lingering stress.

Pranayama

Pranayamas teaches us that by breathing in a specific way, the oxygen supply to the brain and blood vessels tends to increase. This alleviates asthma symptoms, reduces stress, anxiety and increases mental endurance.

Bridge pose

Known as the Setu Bandhasana, this Asana can enhance blood circulation in your body. This exercise helps in reducing anxiety, backaches, and insomnia while also providing gentle stretching of the legs and back.

Camel pose

The camel pose helps in releasing stress and improves blood circulation in your body. This leads to a good supply of oxygen, which can be calming for your mind and body.

Child’s Pose

This asana quietens the nervous system and lymphatic system in the body. The resting posture helps ease the stress and soothes the mind.

Yoga is said to have a calming effect on the mind and body. These asanas have a stress-relieving effect. Practising Yoga helps balance and strength of the body combined with the focus of calming and clearing the mind reflects in mind enabling one to manage stress better while achieving inner peace.

About the author: Dr Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director, Atmantan Wellness Centre

