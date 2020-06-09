Stressed out, anxious, having trouble sleeping? Try Yoga Nidra

Yoga Nidra: Unable to sleep, feeling stressed and anxious all the time, then this yogic sleep can help you. Read on to know more.

The lockdown and the current situation has been stressful for us and leaving many anxious. Several are even complaining about not being able to sleep properly. There are many ways to deal with these woes and one of them is Yoga Nidra (Deep Savasana state). Yoga Nidra aka Yogic sleep is a form of guided relaxation that is highly restorative. It's a state of consciousness between waking and sleeping. During this state of deep meditation, your body is relaxed and your mind is awake. As per studies, the relaxed state of yogic sleep is similar to that of normal sleep.

However, you won't be the drowsy or unconscious state and very much aware of what was happening. Richard Miller, a San Francisco Bay Area yoga teacher and a clinical psychologist told Yoga Journal said, "In Yoga Nidra, we restore our body, senses, and mind to their natural function and awaken a seventh sense that allows us to feel no separation, that only sees wholeness, tranquility, and well-being." In other forms of meditation, you have to focus on a mantra or on your breath, but here you have to let go of everything. Yoga Nidra is also done to end any yoga pose sequence as it cools you down.

How to do Yoga Nidra?

This yoga practice is done for ultimate relaxation. Mostly you have to be in a relaxed state from 15 to 60 minutes.

In some yoga classes, you may be asked to do some light stretching to prepare your body for rest.

Breath awareness practices and gentle movements calm your mind and help with the transition to yogic sleep.

Lie down on your back in Corpse Pose aka Shavasana. Close your eyes and relax. Take deep and relaxed breaths.

Start with giving attention to your right foot. Keep your attention for a few seconds as you relax your foot.

Then gently move your attention to the right knee, right thigh and hip.

Repeat the same process for the left leg and other body parts.

After some time, slowly sit up, and gradually open your eyes.

Follow this video to know in detail:

Benefits of Yoga Nidra

There are several health benefits, right from dealing with insomnia to pain management. It also helps to cool down the body after yoga sessions and restores normal temperature. Other health benefits include:

Reduced stress

Reduced anxiety

Better sleep

Potential to heal psychological wounds

Can lead to a profound sense of joy

May help people who are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder

May help addicts who are struggling

Aids emotional healing

Leslie Temme, a professor in the social work department of Western Carolina University, conducted a study and found that participants who practiced Yoga Nidra had fewer negative moods and risks of substance abuse relapse were less. Apparently, yogic sleep recovers addicts, make them feel comfortable, they cope better with difficult emotions and make better choices.

Note: Don't do any Yoga Asanas or Yoga Nidra after having a meal. Wait for a few hours or do them on empty stomach. Also, try for comfortable clutter-free space. Many feel a little cold after Yoga Nidra, so keep a blanket handy. You may get distracted by random thoughts, but don't worry about them. And if you fall asleep naturally, don't feel guilty about it as well.

ALSO READ: Better Sleep to Stress Relief: Here are the health benefits of 10 minute Legs Up the Wall asana

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×