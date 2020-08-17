Stroke in Children: Symptoms, signs and risk factors of this condition in kids

Earlier, it was believed that a stroke can only happen to adults. But recent research says that it can occur in children as well. So, parents should be aware of its signs, symptoms and risk factors.

Stroke is a condition that either blocks blood flow or causes bleeding in the brain. Problems that generally occur after a stroke are weakness, paralysis, coordination and balancing issues, pain, numbness, fatigue, burning sensations, etc. It is a myth which has been busted that stroke can only occur in adults.

Recent research has shown that children can also experience a stroke. During the first year of life, infants are at a higher risk of getting a stroke. This is one of the most common problems for death in them. Hence, parents should know properly about the signs and risk factors of stroke for all ages. Read below to know more.

Stroke in kids:

Symptoms of stroke in infants:

1.Seizures.

2.Sleepiness.

3.Using only one side of the body.

4.Vomiting.

5.Trouble with moving eyes.

6.Weakness.

7.Dizziness.

8.Trouble in walking.

9.Trouble speaking or understanding words.

Signs of stroke in children

F.A.S.T is an easy way to understand the signs of stroke in your baby:

F is for face drooping. It happens when the baby is smiling and the smile looks uneven.

A is for arm weakness. One arm is numb. When the baby lifts both the arms, then one of them drifts downward.

S is for speech difficulty. You may notice slurred speech or difficulty when your baby tries to speak.

T is for time to call. When you can see these symptoms in your baby, call the paediatrician immediately.

Risk factors of stroke in children

These conditions can increase the risk factors of stroke in your child:

1.Heart problems.

2.Sickle cell disease.

3.Head injury.

4.Dehydration.

5.Migraine headache.

6.Infections.

7.Blood clotting problems.

8.Metabolic disorders.

9.Blood vessel abnormalities.

10.High blood pressure.

Bottom line

Sometimes, the symptoms are the first warning of stroke in your child. So, don’t delay in calling your doctor for the right treatment.

DISCLAIMER: It’s always advisable to consult the doctor regarding this issue.

