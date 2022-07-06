14 Best substitutes for buttermilk

Substitutes for buttermilk include vegan, low card, keto

Although historically buttermilk was a byproduct of producing butter, today's buttermilk is produced by fermenting milk with lactic acid bacteria. It is frequently used to prepare biscuits, pancakes, waffles, muffins, and cakes because of its acidic flavor and thicker consistency than milk. Buttermilk imparts a soft, moist feel to baked products. Baking soda in recipes is activated by its acidity and serves as a raising agent. However, many individuals don't keep it on hand, and some don't use it because of dietary limitations. Surprisingly, you probably already have the items you need in your cupboard or refrigerator to make Substitutes for buttermilk, whether they are dairy-based or non-dairy.

How to make a buttermilk substitute?

Whether dairy-based or not, acidity and a liquid are essential components of a buttermilk substitute. Ideally, the liquid should have a buttermilk-like flavor and consistency. Typically, a tiny amount of an acid, like lemon juice, can be combined with a liquid, like dairy milk or soy milk. Although it might be unpleasant to drink on its own, this mixture quickly curdles and functions well in buttermilk recipes that call for buttermilk.

Health Benefits of Buttermilk

Although buttermilk is a cultured food, unlike yogurt or kefir, it does not contain live probiotics. It still has a number of nutritious components, though. According to a 2,000-calorie diet, 1 cup of whole buttermilk (245g) provides 22 percent of your recommended daily calcium consumption, 16 percent of your recommended daily vitamin D intake, and 47 percent of your recommended daily B12 intake, among other vitamins and minerals. Each cup of whole buttermilk has 152 calories. Approximately 8 grams of protein are present per cup in buttermilk made from whole milk. The amount of fat depends on whether you select low-fat or entire. Each cup of whole milk buttermilk has 8 grams.

Since buttermilk contains the highest concentration of vitamin B12 of any food, it is a great substitute for people who don't consume meat. Red blood cell

production and a healthy brain system both depend on vitamin B12. In addition, buttermilk has health-promoting calcium, vitamin D, and protein. They are crucial components of a balanced diet and support various body functions as well as the development of bone and muscle.

Here are several dairy-based substitutes for buttermilk :

1. Milk and vinegar

Adding vinegar to milk gives it an acidity similar to that of buttermilk. You can use various kinds of vinegar, such as apple cider or distilled white vinegar, but the latter has a more neutral flavor.

You can use any kind of milk, but if your substitute buttermilk recipe calls for a certain type of buttermilk — such as low fat — it may be best to use a similar type of milk to make a substitute.

To make 1 cup (240 mL) of buttermilk substitute, add 1 tablespoon (15 mL) of vinegar to a liquid measuring cup. Then, add milk to the 1-cup line (240 mL) and stir.

If you measure the milk separately, you’ll need a scant — or not quite full — cup (around 220 mL).

Though many sources recommend letting the mixture sit for 5–10 minutes before adding it to your recipe, experts suggest this isn’t necessary.

2. Milk and lemon juice

Lemon juice is an acid that you can use instead of vinegar to make buttermilk.

To make 1 cup (240 mL) of buttermilk substitute, add 1 tablespoon (15 mL) of lemon juice to a liquid measuring cup. Then, add milk to the 1-cup line (240 mL) and stir.

You can either use fresh-squeezed lemon juice or bottled lemon juice. However, bottled varieties typically contain preservatives, such as sodium benzoate and sodium sulfite. Sulfites may trigger asthma symptoms in some people.

3. Milk and cream of tartar

Another acidic substance combined with milk to make a buttermilk substitute is a cream of tartar, chemically known as potassium bitartrate.

This fine white powder is a byproduct of making wine and has a neutral flavor.

To make a buttermilk substitute, use 1 3/4 teaspoons (5 grams) of cream of tartar per 1 cup (240 mL) of milk.

Cream of tartar tends to clump when stirred directly into the milk. Therefore, it’s better to mix the cream of tartar with the other dry ingredients in your buttermilk recipe, then add the milk.

Alternatively, you can whisk the cream of tartar with 2 tablespoons (30 mL) of milk, then add this mixture to the rest of the milk to avoid clumping.

4. Lactose-free milk and acid

Buttermilk is lower in lactose than regular milk, so people with lactose intolerance may be able to tolerate it.

However, if you have a very low tolerance for lactose, you can make a buttermilk substitute with lactose-free milk — though it may taste a little sweet.

Simply add 1 tablespoon (15 mL) of lemon juice or vinegar to a liquid measuring cup. Then, add lactose-free milk to the 1-cup line (240 mL) and stir.

5. Sour cream and water or milk

Sour cream is made by using lactic acid bacteria to ferment cream, giving it a tangy flavor similar to buttermilk.

However, sour cream is thicker than buttermilk, so it’s best to thin it with water or milk when making a buttermilk substitute.

To replace 1 cup (240 mL) of buttermilk in a recipe, combine 3/4 cup (172 grams) of sour cream with 1/4 cup (60 mL) of water or milk, and whisk the mixture until smooth.

6. Plain substitute buttermilk for yogurt and water or milk

The tangy, acidic flavor and thick texture of yogurt are similar to buttermilk, so plain makes for a good substitute.

You can replace buttermilk cup for cup with plain yogurt , but it may work better to thin the yogurt with water or milk — especially for recipes that make a thin batter, such as cake.

To make 1 cup (240 mL) of buttermilk substitute, combine 6 ounces (170 grams) of plain substitute buttermilk for yogurt with 1/4 cup (60 mL) of water or milk and whisk until smooth.

7. Plain kefir

Unflavored kefir is a fermented milk beverage that looks and tastes like buttermilk.

You can use plain kefir to replace buttermilk cup for cup. Therefore, if your buttermilk recipe calls for 1 cup (240 mL) of buttermilk, simply substitute 1 cup (240 mL) of kefir.

Though kefir contains a wider range of beneficial bacteria and other microbes substitute buttermilk for yogurt than buttermilk, heating it will kill many of the microbes

8. Buttermilk powder and water

You can buy powdered, dehydrated buttermilk and return it to a liquid state by adding water, per the instructions on the package.

Mixing about 1/4 cup (30 grams) of powdered buttermilk with 1 cup (240 mL) of water should yield 1 cup (240 ml) of buttermilk.

If you’re using powdered buttermilk for baking, it may work best to mix the powder with the other dry ingredients, then add the water when you’d usually add liquid buttermilk.

Here are several Dairy-free, vegan substitutes for buttermilk:

9. Unsweetened soy milk and acid

Add 1 tablespoon (15 mL) of lemon juice or vinegar to a measuring cup. Add soy milk to the 1-cup line (240 mL). Alternately, you can use 1 3/4 teaspoon (5 grams) of cream of tartar for the acid.

10. Vegan substitute buttermilk for sour cream and water

Add 1/2 cup (120 mL) of water to 1/2 cup (120 grams) of vegan sour cream and stir. Adjust the proportion of water and substitute buttermilk for sour cream based on the desired thickness.

11. Tofu, water, and acid

Use a blender to purée 1/4 cup (62 grams) of soft, silken tofu with a scant 3/4 cup (160 mL) of water and 1 tablespoon (15 mL) of vinegar or lemon juice.

12. Unsweetened coconut milk and acid.

Add 1 tablespoon (15 mL) of vinegar or lemon juice to a measuring cup. Add unsweetened coconut milk to the 1-cup line (240 mL) and stir. Coconut milk’s consistency is similar to buttermilk.

13. Unsweetened almond milk and acid

Pour 1 tablespoon (15 mL) of lemon juice or vinegar into a measuring cup. Add unsweetened almond milk to the 1-cup line (240 mL).

14. Unsweetened cashew milk and acid.

Add 1 tablespoon (15 mL) of vinegar or lemon juice to a liquid measuring cup. Add unsweetened cashew milk to the 1-cup line (240 mL) and stir.

In order to give baked goods a rich texture and depth of flavor, buttermilk is a useful ingredient. However, if you don't typically buy it or have dietary restrictions, you can make substitutes for buttermilk at home with little effort. An acidic substance, usually lemon juice, vinegar, or cream of tartar, and a liquid, like dairy or plant-based milk, are the essential components of a buttermilk alternative. Try one of these possibilities the next time you're baking if you're intrigued about it.

