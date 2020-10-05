Suffering from anxiety? Here are some yoga poses by Grand Master Akshar to relieve its symptoms

Anxiety is a common mental health issue that affects millions of people across the world. But it is possible to reverse its impact by practising yoga. Here are some yoga poses shared by Spiritual master and lifestyle coach, Grand Master Akshar, to help people with anxiety.

We have all experienced anxiousness at some point or the other when we worry about the outcome of something that is important. Anxiety is a perfectly normal emotion wherein the brain is simply reacting to a stressful situation. Students have anxiety before exams, job-seekers worry about the result of an interview, etc. Occasional anxiety is ok but is starkly different from anxiety disorders.

Anxiety disorders on the other hand are a group of mental illnesses that cause constant and overwhelming anxiety and fear. This debilitating and oppressive emotion can hamper your daily functioning. Excessive anxiety can make you avoid work, school, family get-togethers, and other social situations that might trigger or worsen your symptoms.

Here is everything you need to know about anxiety disorders.

Identifying Anxiety

The main symptom of anxiety disorders is excessive fear or worry. Anxiety disorders can also make it hard to breathe, sleep, stay still and concentrate. Your specific symptoms depend on the type of anxiety disorder you have.

Some of the common symptoms of anxiety are panic, fear, and uneasiness. People with anxiety will experience feelings of panic, doom, or danger and have trouble sleeping. They will have cold, sweaty, numb, or tingling hands or feet. People with anxiety are prone to shortness of breath, hyperventilation, nausea and dizziness, etc.

Types of Anxiety Disorders

There are several types of anxiety disorders:

• Generalised anxiety disorder.

• Panic disorder.

• Social anxiety disorder.

• Specific phobias.

• Agoraphobia.

• Separation anxiety.

• Selective mutism.

• Medication-induced anxiety disorder.

Yoga for Anxiety

Yoga and spirituality train your mind to remain in the present moment and stay aware of it. By combining the practice of asanas, and meditation techniques, you will learn to better regulate your moods and emotions. Here are some simple, yet powerful ways to strengthen your mind and body.

The Power of Self-Talk

In order to lead a stress-free life, you can also imbibe the practice of walking and self-talk – walking is considered as a therapeutic activity that has benefits for both the mind as well as the body. Find a few minutes every day for a walk around your office or neighbourhood block. When you practise introspection and hold a conversation with yourself, it will help you clear your mind for solutions.

The Importance of Asanas

There are many dimensions to health, i.e. physical, mental, spiritual and emotional. It is important to maintain a balance between all these aspects. When you take care of your body, you are taking care of your mind and vice versa. Practice these following asanas to improve your physical fitness and your mood.

1. Adomukhi Svanasana

Start on your fours, ensuring palms are under the shoulders and knees below hips. Lift the hips up, straighten the knees and elbows, and form an inverted ‘V’ shape. Now keep the hands shoulders width apart. Put pressure on your palms and open your shoulder blades and try to push your heels to the floor. Keep your eye focused on your big toes.

2. Vajrasana

Drop your knees on your mat, and place your pelvis on your heels. Here, your thighs should press your calf muscles. Place your palms on your knees facing upward. Straighten your back and look forward.

3. Halasana

This is considered as a very useful asana for anxiety and depression. To practice this asana, lie down on your back and allow your legs to fall back behind your head. Lift your middle and lower back so your toes touch the floor. Try to bring your chest as close to your chin as possible and support the back with the palms as per your level of comfort.

Word of Advice: Those having lumbago, neck pain, spondylitis and high blood pressure should not practice this posture.

By Spiritual Master and Lifestyle Coach, Grand Master Akshar

ALSO READ: Can digital fitness classes take over physical fitness centres post the pandemic? Find out

Share your comment ×