Suffering from Insomnia? 6 Effective tips to help you sleep better

Looking for some natural ways to induce sleep when you have insomnia? Here are some easy and effective tips to help you sleep better.

Is tossing and turning in bed a normal late-night ritual for you? Is the daily hustle-bustle of life not letting you sleep? If you answered yes to these questions, then chances are you suffer from insomnia. For the unversed, insomnia is a sleep disorder in which you have trouble falling or staying asleep. It can be both acute (short-term) and chronic (chronic), depending on how long the condition lasts.

Acute insomnia lasts from one night to a few weeks, while chronic insomnia lasts from 3 nights a week to 3 months or more, according to Healthline. Symptoms of insomnia include sleepiness during the day, fatigue, grumpiness, inability to concentrate or remember things. With the pandemic still on the rise, it can be difficult for healthy individuals and can also aggravate the pre-existing sleep problems in those already suffering from the problem.

However, you can treat insomnia the natural way by following some simple, easy-to-do tips.

1- Cut back on caffeine and alcohol consumption as the effect of drinking them can last for several hours and may interrupt your sleeping patterns. Drinking caffeine in large amounts in the late afternoon or evening is worse.

2- Increase bright light exposure during the day to keep your circadian rhythm healthy. Circadian rhythm is the body’s natural time-keeping clock, which affects the brain, body and hormones. Studies have shown that daytime bright light exposure improved sleep quality.

3- Control stress levels to induce sleep. You can choose a relaxation therapy or stress reduction therapies such as meditation, yoga to relax the mind and body which, in turn, will help promote good night’s sleep.

4- Follow a consistent pattern to have a better quality of sleep. The recommended amount of sleep is at least 6-8 hours for an adult.

5- Exercising regularly will also help you get a good sleep. Not only does it help people with insomnia, but improve your overall health. Make sure you incorporate some kind of exercise in your routine.

6- Your bed and mattress can greatly affect your sleep quality and even lead to back pain. Choose good bedding that allows you to relax the back and have you a good night’s sleep.

