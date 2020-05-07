Suffering from iron deficiency? Add THESE iron rich nuts in your daily diet

Iron deficiency: Check out the list of nuts that can help you to meet the daily quota of iron.

We cannot stress more how important iron is for our bodies. Right from metabolism to cellular functions to synthesis of connectives tissues and certain hormones, we need this particular nutrient for our overall growth and development. Iron is very important to make hemoglobin, the protein of RBCs which transports oxygen from to the rest of your body. Extreme fatigue, pale skin, dizziness, cold hands and feet, soreness of your tongue and brittle nails are some of the signs of iron deficiency.

Check if you lack iron and give yourself an iron boost with the help of iron-rich foods. While meat, seafood, and leafy greens rank high when it comes to iron content, several nuts can also help you to meet the daily quota of this mineral. The Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) depends on a person’s age and sex. 19 years and older men require 8 mg while 19 to 50 years old women require 18 mg. During pregnancy, women require 27 mg.

Today we are listing out nuts that are rich in iron. Read on to know more.

1. Cashew nuts

This particular nuts pack a good amount of iron. An ounce of cashews has around 1.89mg. So, whenever hungry instead of junk you can enjoy a handful of them. You can add them in a salad, stir-fries and curries as well.

2. Peanuts

Peanuts which are commonly known as moongfalli is widely used in the Indian kitchen. They are loaded with several nutrients including iron. An ounce of peanuts can deliver around 1.3 mg of the mineral. You can add in almost of your meals.

3. Pistachios

Many people love pista. They are usually added in several Indian desserts and sweets. Make sure to have them daily to meet your iron requirements. Speaking of its iron content, an ounce of this particular crunchy and flavourful nut will give you 1.11 mg of iron.

4. Almonds

Our grandmothers and mothers have been making us eat soaked almonds daily because they are a powerhouse of nutrients. An ounce of almonds packs around 1.05 mg of iron. Nowadays many are resorting to almond milk and almond butter as well.

5. Walnuts

Though many do not like this nut because of its slight butter taste, they are extremely nutritious and should be added in your daily diet. You can add them pies, cakes, biscuits and get crumbly texture and nutrition too. An ounce of walnuts aka akhrot will give you 0.82 mg of iron.

Others

Other nuts that are rich in this nutrient are pinenuts, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, brazil nuts and butternuts. Speaking of seeds which are rich in iron are pumpkin seeds, squash seeds, sesame seeds, flaxseeds and sunflower seeds among others.

