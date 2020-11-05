Suffering from period cramps? THESE are the best foods to eat to endure the pain

Period cramps can be difficult to physically endure the pain. To help soothe the pain in your stomach during periods, these are the foods you can eat.

Every month women go through the menstrual cycle that causes a lot of pain and trouble in the body. It is that time of the month when you have certain cravings and an uncontrollable pain in the stomach. This usually lasts for about 1-2 days in most women, but if you are eating the right kind of nutrients and keeping your body active whilst keeping fit, the pain might not even happen.

While certain lifestyle changes like eating the right kind of diet and exercising daily are important and helpful in reducing the period cramps, these are the foods you can eat during your menstrual cycle to help ease the pain.

1. Drink more water

Keeping your hydrated and having sufficient water in your body helps in reducing the bloating and inflammation. You can eat juicy fruits, drink lots of liquids and have a good intake of water throughout the day to keep your cramps at bay.

2. Green or leafy vegetables help

Eating green and leafy vegetables helps to recover iron in your body. Because you’re losing blood, it means you’re losing iron too, and these vegetables help to regain that. You might feel tired and lethargic during periods, eating green vegetables like broccoli or spinach will help to keep you active.

3. Fruits like bananas, apple and pineapple

Bananas contain B6 and they are loaded with potassium that is best for boosting energy in your body. It can help in relieving bloating and soothe the pain. You can make a banana smoothie and add other fruits to it like pineapple, berries. You can also eat an apple or drink apple juice to treat your cramps.

4. Milk

Milk is a powerful source of calcium and you need lots of calcium in your body during periods. This gives your body strength and helps reduce cramps. You can eat milk chocolates instead of dark chocolate or eat it as breakfast with cereal.

5. Oats

Get oats included in your diet during periods as they help to reduce the cramps. They are nutritious, full of fibre and keeps you full for longer hours. You tend to lose your appetite during this time and oats are a great alternative if you’re not in the mood for green vegetables.

Credits :Pexels

