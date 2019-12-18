Suffering from social anxiety? THIS is how you can deal with it with simple foolproof tips

Are you one of those people who struggles in social situations and finds it difficult to behave confident in front of others? These tips can help you to speak up.

Very often, as children, we are described as shy or introverts. When you struggled with making friends and didn't know how to act and react in social situations, it was often brushed off as just being childish and most people, including you, thought you'd grow out of it.

But when you grew up, the anxiety stayed. You'd start sweating in social situations and approaching people, let alone making new friends, seemed like the most daunting task ever. That is when you realised that there is a difference between being shy and just having social anxiety.

Getting out of it may seem like a hurdle, but here are a few ways to help manage your social anxiety and enjoy life the way it is meant to be enjoyed.

Focus on others

When you first meet people, they are more interested in knowing whether or not they will gel well with you. They want to show off their truest form so they will want to tell you everything that there is about them. As they open up and get comfortable talking to you, you will too.

Practice

Like everything else, this too needs practice. Rather than avoiding participating in social situations, head out and start communicating slowly and opening up to new people. The more you practice, the better you will get at it.

Talk

This seems like one of the most obvious practices, but the best way to deal with social anxiety is to talk about it with somebody who is close to it. Share your deep fears with those closest to you and even consider seeking professional help to deal with the issue.

Join a club

One of the best ways to deal with anxiety of any kind is to join a club or group. You already know that the people there are also going through the same situation and feel the same way, so might as well go through it together.

Relax

Sure, social situations can be extremely daunting and you can start to get anxious and maybe even panic. If you feel yourself heading that way, practice relaxation techniques. Take deep breaths and head to a corner where you know you will be able to compose yourself. If you are still unable to deal with the situation, leave from there.

Credits :Pinkvilla

