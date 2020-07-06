Suffering from upper back and neck pain? Try these 3 stretches to get relief

Sitting for long hours can lead to muscle pain, increase the risk of obesity and many other health problems. Try these stretches to get relief from upper back, shoulder and neck pain.

Is your back or body hurting after sitting for long hours? Sitting for long hours at the desk or in front of the screen can take a toll on your health. We tend to use less energy while sitting in comparison to how much energy we use while standing or moving. Long hours of sitting have been associated with increased high blood pressure, high blood sugar, obesity, high cholesterol levels and other serious health diseases like heart disease.

According to experts, exercise can help you ward off the risk of these diseases. We understand that it is not easy to take out time from your busy schedule but you can incorporate some stretches in your daily routine that are easy-to-do and won’t take a lot of time. Plus, you will be more productive at work if you’re healthy. Celebrity nutritionist and fitness expert, Rujuta Diwekar took to her Instagram to share stretches that can help you get rid of the pain and help you relax.

Check out the stretching exercises for upper back, shoulders and neck pain.

Stretch 1

Extend your arms in front of you. Keep your back straight and pull your shoulder blades back. Don’t bend your elbows. Now lift your arms up while maintaining the posture. Interlock your fingers and stretch them with your palm facing the ceiling. Now take the arms behind your ears without thrusting your head out. Count till five and release.

Stretch 2

Now sit sideways on your chair with your hands placed on the top rail of the chair. Your feet should be hip-width apart and lift your chest. Don’t forget to pull your shoulder blades back and keep your back straight. Now move from your lower abdomen toward the chair while maintaining the posture.

Stretch 3

Stand in front of the chair with your arms placed on the seat of the chair. Now lift your fingers and move back so that your hips and arms are lifted. Your feet should be hip-width apart, thighs pushed back and elbows extended. Look between the arms and count till five and release.

These stretches will help you relieve muscle spasms in the upper back and neck. Check out the video right below.

