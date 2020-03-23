Sugar Busters Diet: Here’s everything you should know about this diet plan

Sugar busters diet plan is to limit your sugar intake to lose weight. This diet plan also cures inflammation and improves energy levels. Read the details below.

Sugar busters diet is a popular carbohydrate-restricted diet plan which cuts down on our flour and sugar intake. Sugary foods often promote resistance in insulin levels, where our body cells cannot respond to insulin. Reducing the consumption of refined sugar can helps us in weight loss. This diet cures inflammation and improves energy levels keeping the insulin levels on track. Sugar busters diet consists of meat, poultry, unsaturated fats, dairy products, fruits and veggies in the diet plan.

Generally, cutting down on calories helps you to lose weight. But in sugar busters diet you have to intake almost 1200 calories each day that is 800 calories less than usual. You cannot have refined foods like bread, cake, cookies, crackers, pretzels, doughnuts, bagels, muffins, etc. in sugar busters diet plan. There are some restrictions on food-consumption while maintaining the sugar busters diet. It also has some pros and cons which you should know before starting this diet plan. So, read on to know everything about Sugar busters diet plan.

Here's everything you should know about Sugar busters diet.

What to eat in Sugar busters diet?

1- Foods with low glycemic index like whole grains, brown rice, oatmeal, millets, etc.

2- Legumes.

3- Lean meat, seafood, whole eggs are up for consumption.

4- Low-fat dairy products like unsweetened yoghurt, cheese, butter.

5- Veggies.

What to avoid?

Artificially sweetened soft drinks, jam, jelly, salad dressings, soft drinks and juices.

Potato and bananas.

Beer.

Pros of Sugar busters diet

It’s high in fibre.

It’s low in saturated fat.

It’s easy to follow for its food options.

Cons of Sugar busters diet

It’s quiet debatable due to its food options.

It may get difficult to maintain as it prevents the consumption of staples like rice, potatoes.

The science behind this diet is questionable.

