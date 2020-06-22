Sugar Free Diet: 9 simple ways to cut down on sugar

Consuming sugary foods can lead to several health problems. Reducing your sugar intake can alleviate your risk. Read on to know more.

Sugary treats are the way to go these days. You feel sad – grab a donut. You feel happy – let’s have something sweet. But did you know eating too much sugar is one of the worst things you can do to your body? It can contribute to health problems like obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, cancer and tooth decay. Sugar is found in a variety of foods, but natural sugar does not affect your blood levels as much as added sugar in processed foods.

Eating too much sugar is also a huge contributor to weight gain and metabolic syndrome. Reducing your sugar intake can help a person reduce their risk of several health conditions. Replacing high sugary foods with healthy foods will also provide you with essential nutrients required for the body to stay in shape.

Here are 9 effective ways to help you to cut down on sugar in your diet.

Take it slow

First, you need to know that you don’t have to eliminate everything in one go. Try to cut back on the most obvious sources of sugar like cakes, donuts, sweets, and avoid adding sugar in coffee or tea, etc. Start slow and you will be able to give up on them gradually.

Cut back on sugary drinks

One of the easiest ways to reduce your sugar intake is avoiding sugary drinks like sodas, energy drinks and more. Not only will it reduce your sugar intake, but it will also keep your weight in check.

Replace simple carbs with complex carbs

It is important to balance your carbs. The biggest problem is people don’t understand the difference between simple and complex carbohydrates. While simple carbs create a high glycemic load, complex carbs help balance energy levels by reducing the glycemic load. Simple carbs are white flour, white rice, white pasta, and granola bars. Complex carbs are starchy veggies, fruits, quinoa, brown rice, oatmeal and sweet potatoes.

Avoid artificial sugars

Whether or not artificial sugar is sweeter than sugar has been a subject of debate among nutritionists. Marketed as a safe alternative, artificial sweeteners are chlorinated sugars that are 600 times as sweet as sugar. In fact, they can intensify sugar cravings, which might make it more difficult to cut back on sugar.

Avoid fat-free products

Fat-free doesn’t mean sugar-free. When the fat is removed, sugar is often added to maintain taste. They contain as much, if not more, sugar than their unhealthy alternatives. Consuming these products can sabotage your weight loss plans and put you at risk of developing health diseases.

Eat whole foods

If you’re trying to cut back on sugar, you should include more whole foods in your diet. They are not processed, free of additives and other artificial sweeteners. Vegetables, fish, lean meat, legumes, nuts and seeds, fruits are some of the options. You can also include plain yoghurt, simple cheese and milk in your diet.

Include more protein and fat in your diet

Foods high in protein and fat but low in sugar can help reduce hunger and food intake. Foods high in protein can help reduce food cravings. Fat, on the other hand, is high in energy which helps reduce appetite.

Stick to a meal plan

Do you melt at the sight of a donut sitting in the corner? You are more likely to reach for unhealthy options when you don’t stick to a healthy diet. Sticking to a healthy plan might help you steer clear of the sugary treats.

Read the label

Once you are able to control the cravings and cut back on sugar. It is time to focus a little of your energy on checking product labels. From condiments to sauces, they all contain sugar which you should look out for if you are trying to watch your sugar intake. Some of the common alternatives companies use for sugar include maltitol, dextrose, corn syrup, malt syrup, high fructose corn syrup, lactose, invert sugar and molasses.

