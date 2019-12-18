Sugar vs Sugar Free: EVERYTHING you need to know before opting for the right sweetener

Sugar vs Sugar Free: If you love sugary food items, but choose sugar-free things instead, then read below to find out which one is better- sugar or sugar-free products and what should be the daily intake.

When it comes to weight loss and to maintain the overall health of our body, there are a few things that we should refrain from consuming and one of those things is sugar. High sugar intake not only causes weight gain, but it also causes diabetes and various other lifestyle diseases. High consumption of sugar and processed foods with a parallel increase in obesity among adults and children is a sign that sugar does no good to our body.

When it comes to avoiding or reducing the intake of sugar, people usually make a switch to sugar-free substitutes. Sugar-free products are widely advertised in the markets as a healthy alternative to sugar. But is it true? Well, if you have the same question, then read below to find out the difference between the two.

Here's how sugar and sugar-free products are different from each other:

Sugar:

Sugar is a type of carbohydrate and because all carbohydrates affect blood-glucose levels, it is considered to cause weight gain, type 2 diabetes, acne and can also increase the risk of heart disease.

Sugar-free sweeteners:

Sugar-free sweeteners aim to do the same job of delivering sweetness in the place of sugar, meaning fewer calories. Research suggests that sweeteners made from natural products help in reducing the total calories in the diet, resulting in healthier body weight and also reducing the risk of diabetes and heart disease. For example, stevia-based sweeteners are made from the leaves of a plant.

Concern:

Even if you choose, artificial sweetener make sure to not go behind beverages and packed products that are sugar-free, since non-nutritive sweeteners are more potent than the table sugar. The frequent use also over stimulates the sugar receptors and may limit tolerance of more complex tastes. It's always better to limit the intake of sugar-free products.

Safety measures:

Artificial sweeteners have to be closely regulated and have to pass the checks to be used in foods. In India, the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) go through the products and come with the recommended acceptable daily intake. However, it's important to read the labels before buying the product, since food marketed as sugar-free is not calorie-free which can lead to weight gain.

Moderation:

Both sugar and sugar-free products need to be consumed in moderation, since in spite of being sugar-free, it still has some traces of sugar and calories, and shouldn't be used in abundance by diabetic people. It's better to refrain from using both, but if you have to make a choice, then choosing sugar-free by reading the labels is a better option.

