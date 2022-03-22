Summer skin care tips for glowy and dewy skin despite the heat

The summers are officially here and neither the perspiration, nor the desire for a cool glass of lemonade is fading away anytime soon. You may have swapped out the outfits from your winter closet to embrace summer wear this season. But just as your clothes need an overhaul every season, so does your beauty routine! So, here’s a brief guide to summer skin care that will leave your skin feeling peachy and fresh despite the heat of the sun.

1.Since the weather will be humid, skip the wet sheet masks for a clay mask. It can dry out those pimples and help rejuvenate your skin.

2. Remember to exfoliate your skin with a gentle loofah so that you clear away the dead skin cells routinely.

3. Lightweight makeup products are recommended during the heat if you simply must get dolled up. It is the perfect season for a no make-up makeup look. So, choose minimal makeup.

4. Remember to use an unscented toner, especially if you have sensitive skin.

5. It may be sweltering hot. So, you must use an ample amount of sunscreen to shield your body from the sun’s harmful UV rays.

6. Never forget to coat your skin with moisturiser a couple of times a day. This is especially necessary if you spend your time in air-conditioned rooms or offices as the cold air tends to dry out your skin.

7. Don’t shy away from using an antifungal powder, it can keep your skin away from a nasty yeast infection.

While every skin is unique and has distinct needs, every type of skin needs sun protection and moisturization. So, you can feel free to pick and choose the tips that work best for your skin. For that’s when you can rest easy knowing that you’ve got the perfect summer skin care routine sorted with this nifty guide.

