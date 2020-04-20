Summer tips: ALL the ways to prevent sweaty armpits in summer months 

With some lifestyle and habit changes, you can minimise the amount you sweat. Read on to know more.

Sweating is a very normal thing that happens to almost everybody, especially during the summer months. Usually sweating happens the most at the joints like the underarms and knees and can be extremely uncomfortable. Sure, there are ways to manage it like deodorant but many times it doesn't work if the sweating is profuse and continuous.Thankfully, there are some methods to control the amount one sweats. The changes will not happen overnight as many lifestyle changes need to be made, but they are things that can eve be tried at home! Read on.

Shave/wax

Hair holds on to moisture. If you sweat heavily, it is essential to get rid of the hair for the containment of moisture could lead to body odor as well. Shaving/waxing off hair especially in the underarms, can help drastically.

Consume foods that help in reducing sweat

There are some foods that are known to calm down the overactive sweat glands. These foods are not taxing to your digestive system and instead calm it down, reducing the amount of sweat your body produces. These foods include: almonds, bananas, fruits and vegetables with high water content, olive oil, green tea, oats.

Reduce caffeine intake

Caffeine is not only known to stimulate the nervous system but also causes blood pressure and heart rate to rise. It also makes sweat glands produce more sweat and raises the temperature of the body as well.

Stop smoking

Just like caffeine, nicotine is known to raise the body temperature, increase heart rate and make the sweat glands work overdrive.

Avid foods that cause sweating

Some foods can cause you to sweat more than others. Consuming less of foods that cause sweating can help reduce the amount of sweat being produced. The foods to be avoided include: liquor, beer, onions, garlic, spicy food and ice cream.

