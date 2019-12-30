Sunny Leone's fitness secret can help you get a fit and fab body like hers; Check it out

Sunny Leone is known for her fit and curvy body and we all envy that but if you want a body like hers, you may want to follow her fitness regime with a lot of determination and discipline.

Karenjit Kaur Vohra aka Sunny Leone is one of the prettiest actresses in B-town. She managed to win hearts post her stint in the Bigg Boss house. This brought around a lot more opportunities for Sunny to be a part of the industry and she did not shy away from them. Her entry into B-town was followed by numerous controversies but she has always been the kind of person who was a go-getter and she did not run away from her life choices. But that's not the only reason why her fans adore her. She's also loved by her fans and followers for her fit physique.

She has managed to stay in shape even with her busy schedule and her lifestyle and this makes her a fitness inspiration for those around her. Sunny Leone has been breaking barriers and winning hearts and we absolutely love her for that attitude. But if you're looking for some fitness inspiration and want to stay in shape like her, a little insight into her fitness secret and her workout routine and diet plan might just be what you need.

Here's Sunny Leone's fitness secret that can motivate you to stay fit:

Sunny Leone's workout routine:

Sunny has an intense workout routine and she's also very disciplined when it comes to her fitness regime. She does not miss out on her workout and finds time to squeeze in a little bit of workout time in her daily schedule.

She loves some hot yoga and also burns some fat by working out on a stationary bike. Her workout regime also includes some jogging and weight training which helps her build stamina and strengthen her muscles.

Sunny Leone's diet plan:

Sunny is originally a Punjabi kudi and that's where she gets her love for food. She loves some Mac and Cheese and she loves potatoes but this does not mean that she cannot eat healthy. She follows a ketogenic diet which happens to be a fat-heavy diet but she keeps her carbs to the minimal. She ensures that she does not consume unnecessary carbohydrates.

She begins her day with a glass of fresh coconut water and eats a healthy breakfast which includes oatmeals. Sunny feel most energetic after her breakfast which is why she tries to work out right after her first meal of the day. She keeps the rest of her meals healthy as well but more importantly, she loves her cheat meal!

