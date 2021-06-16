Supplements vs Medicines: What are the differences between THESE two? Expert weighs in

Medicines and supplements are two different things in the medial term. But we often get confused between these two. So, Dietitian Rajat Jain talks about why and how they are different from each other.

Have you ever held a medicine and food supplement together and look at them with confused eyes thinking which one is what? Well, it happens all the time. But does that make these two similar to each other? Just because they look alike does that mean they have same properties? No. Absolutely not! Today, anyone and everyone are taking medicines and supplements for some reason or another. But, have you stopped to think about the differences between medicines and supplements? Irrespective of their similar appearance, many people often get confused between diet supplements as medicines. So, Dietitian Rajat Jain, the Founder & Director of Health Wealth Diet Clinic, talks about the differences between the two.

What are medicines?

Medicines and supplements are so identical yet widely separated. Medicines are basically the chemical drugs that are meant to treat any disease or imbalance, while supplements are just an extension of your diet, like fulfillment of necessary dietary requirements.

While talking about medicines they need specific research and lab tests to make them run in the market. Medicine can somehow unbalance the body and are undertaken when prescribed by a doctor.

What are supplements?

Whereas, food supplements are simply an extension of your diet and give the right vitamins and minerals to the body to help repair the cells and provide overall good health.

Hence, medicines and supplements are different from each other with distinct functions to perform. So, the next time you have second thoughts about supplements remember that they are not harmful but have an overall benefit to your body instead.

