Surya Namaskar: Here are the 12 poses to perform a sun salutation with ease

It is a known fact that yoga has several health benefits. Yoga not only helps you achieve a calm mind and a peaceful state of mind but also helps you to attain flexibility and an active lifestyle. Surya Namaskar is performed to the sun as an offering of gratitude and love. Surya Namaskar or sun salutation is practised early morning before sunrise.

It has many health benefits. Some health benefits of Surya Namaskar include mental strength, calmness of the mind, inner peace, better digestive system, decrease stress, weight loss, strong muscles and joints and better sleep patterns. It is also beneficial for women as it regularises their menstrual cycle. Surya Namaskar also helps in improving balance in the nervous system, reducing blood sugar levels and stimulating the Manipura chakra.

Surya Namaskar consists of 12 poses for each side right and left. It is recommended that the Surya Namaskar should be started from the right side. One complete cycle is done when both sides are covered and the whole routine comes to 24 counts.

Have a look at the 12 poses of Surya Namaskar below.

1. Pranamasana

To do the first pose of Surya Namaskar asana, stand in an upright position on a yoga mat and place your feet close to each other. Take a deep breath and relax your shoulders. Inhale and take a deep breath, raise your arms from the sides, and as you exhale join your palms together in front of your chest.

2. Hasta Uttanasana

To do this pose, simply join your palms together and take a deep breath. Lift your arms up while bending backwards. Stretch back to lengthen the spine. Keep the arms close to your ears while simultaneously stretching the whole body up from the heels.

3. Padahastasana

Exhale deeply and bend forward. Touch your toes with your fingers. Keep your neck and shoulders relaxed. Try to touch the floor with your fingers, pressing into your heels softly. Inhale while coming back up.

4. Ashwa Sanchalanasana

To do this pose, simply bend your knees a little and rest your palms on the floor in line with your feet. Inhale and bring your right knee to the right side of your chest while stretching the left leg back. Try to balance your body and raise your head while facing forward.

5. Santolanasana

Take a deep breath in and bring your right leg back. Keep your hands under your shoulders and keep your body parallel to the ground. Keep your entire body in one straight line. Breathe slowly and try to balance.

6. Ashtanga Namaskar Asana

Exhale and bring your knees down to the floor. Rest your chin on the floor and raise your hips slightly from the ground. Both your hands, knees, chin and chest should touch the floor while your posterior should be suspended in the air. Breathe and hold the position for a few minutes.

7. Bhujangasana

Gently slide forward and place your legs and abdomen on the ground. Place your palms near to your chest while taking a deep breath in. Apply the pressure on the hand and slowly raise the upper body. Keep your shoulders away from your ears, feet tucked in, and look forward. Keep your pelvic on the ground. This is the cobra pose.

8. Adho Mukha Svanasana

Lie down. Your back should be facing the ceiling. Exhale and lift your hips to form an inverted ‘V’. Straighten your elbows and knees while keeping your heels on the ground. Take a few deep breaths and stretch deeply with every breath.

9. Ashwa Sanchalanasana

To this asana, simply bring your right foot forward. Keep your left leg stretched behind placing your feet on the mat and now slowly look forward. Gently push the hips towards the floor to deepen the stretch.

10. Padahastasana

Inhale and bring your left foot forward, close to your right foot. Bend your torso while keeping the position of your hands the same as before. Now slowly take a deep breath out and touch the ground with your fingers.

11. Hasta Uttanasana

Take a deep breath in while lifting your upper body, join the palms and raise your hands upwards. Bend backwards to stretch your spine.

12. Pranam Asana

We now come back to the very first pose of Surya Namaskar. To do this pose, exhale and stand straight. Relax your body. Lower the arms in front of your chest and join them together.

