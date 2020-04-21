Sushmita Sen inspires her fans as she shares Yoga poses to stay active during the Coronavirus lockdown

Sushmita Sen has shares glimpses of her workout session on Instagram. She has been seen practicing yoga in her post and has been inspiring everyone to do it amid lockdown. Check it out below.

Sushmita Sen has once again proved that she is one of the best inspiration when it comes to fitness with her latest Instagram post. She is seen in the pictures doing yoga for perfect body balance. She even mentioned in her post how she kept falling off initially while trying these yoga poses, but finally, she did it. In one of the posts, she did a balancing yoga pose for which she was challenged by her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The yoga poses seem to be quite tough but as Sushmita mentioned we can do it too.

During the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, nothing can be a better idea other than doing yoga to stay fit and active. As you cannot go to the gym these days and it’s not possible also to bring the equipment at home for exercises; hence, yoga is the best idea to do some workout.

Yoga is a great physical activity which is more like a spiritual practice. Along with the ample health benefits, yoga poses have positive impacts on our mental health as well. Meditation relieves stress, calms us, improves breathing, etc.

Most of us are extremely stressed out and frustrated with this lockdown period. So, practicing yoga can really benefit us to stay active and healthy. So, we should definitely try to do the yoga poses shown by Sushmita Sen.

