Sushmita Sen suffered from Addison's Disease: Here's everything about the rare disorder

Sushmita Sen successfully overcame Addison's disease with the help of Nunchaku. Read on to know about this life-threatening disorder.

Sushmita Sen recently revealed that she was diagnosed with a rare disease called Addison's disease in 2014 and added how meditating with Nunchaku helped her heal the same. She stated how she experienced a fatigued body, dark circles and had to take steroids to substitute cortisol which had innumerable side effects. She said, "There is NOTHING more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit. I meditated with #Nunchaku :)) Aggression out, fight back in & pain turned into an art form :) I healed in time, my Adrenal glands woke up, no more steroids, no withdrawals & NO AUTOIMMUNE CONDITION as of 2019."

After learning about the condition, many started researching on it. If you too are curious to know about it then read on. So, what is Addison's disease? Addison's disease aka adrenal insufficiency is a rare disorder that occurs when your body doesn't produce enough of certain hormones. In this condition, the adrenal glands which are located just above your kidneys, produce too little steroid hormones called cortisol and aldosterone. The disease can occur to anyone from any age group and can be life-threatening.

The disease occurs when the adrenal cortex is damaged. For the unversed, these two hormones are very vital for the body. While cortisol regulates the body’s reaction to stressful situations aldosterone helps to regulate sodium and potassium. The adrenal cortex also produces sex hormones (androgens). If Addison’s disease is not treated, then it can become an Addisonian crisis and it is a life-threatening medical emergency.

What are the common symptoms of Addison's disease?

Some of the common signs of it are extreme fatigue, weight loss, hyperpigmentation, low blood pressure, low blood sugar, abdominal pain, depression and joint pains among others.

Treatment

Doctors prescribe medications to regulate your adrenal glands. Hormone replacements are also prescribed to replace hormones that your adrenal glands are not making. Alternative therapies such as yoga and mediation are also recommended.

About Nunchaku

Speaking Nunchaku, it is a traditional Japanese martial art that requires chain sticks. Most of us are aware of this weapon and style due to Bruce Lee. He used to do a lot of action sequences on the big screen with Nunchaku. With the help of this one can develop better coordination, concentration, improved strength and creativity among others. Many learn it for self-defense as well.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×