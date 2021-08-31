Symptoms of flu infections that you should not ignore among kids

Flu is one of the most serious and widespread viruses. Most children are sick with the flu for less than a week. However, some children have more serious illnesses and may require hospitalization. The flu can also cause a lung infection or even death. The flu virus is usually transmitted from one child to another through sneezing or coughing.

The virus can also survive on the surface for a short time. This includes door handles, toys, pens or pencils, keyboards, mobile phones and tablets, and countertops. It can also be spread through shared drinking water and utensils. If your child touches something that an infected person has touched and then touches his mouth, nose, or eyes, he will get the flu virus.

It can be difficult to tell if your child has the flu. The illness strikes quickly and is more severe than a cold. Children usually feel the worst during the first two or three days of being sick.

Causes of flu in children

Types A and B of influenza.

These two types of viruses cause widespread illness (epidemics) and frequently result in more people needing to be hospitalised and more people dying from the flu. One of the reasons the flu is still a problem is that viruses change (mutate) frequently. This means that each year, people are exposed to new types of viruses.

Type C influenza. This virus causes only a mild respiratory illness or none. It does not result in epidemics. It does not have the same severe public health impact as influenza A and B.

A child is more susceptible to the flu if he or she:

Is near flu-infected individuals

Has not received the flu vaccine

Does not wash his or her hands after coming into contact with infected surfaces

What are the symptoms of a child's cold?

Influenza is a respiratory disease but can affect the whole body. The child may suddenly become ill with any or all the following symptoms:

Fever, which can be as high as 103°F (39.4°C) to 105°F (40.5°C)

Severe body aches

Headache

Throat pain

Running nose

Increased cough

Tiredness Stuffed or

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

How is the Flu diagnosed?

Often, a child's appearance is sufficient for health care providers to diagnose the flu. Children who have the flu usually appear ill and unhappy.

Other infections can cause flu-like symptoms. So, if a doctor needs to be certain that a patient has influenza, he or she may perform a test. They will collect mucus samples by wiping a long cotton swab inside the nose or throat. The results may be available quickly or may take longer if the test is sent to a lab.

How is the Flu treated?

Most children who have the flu recover at home. Make certain that your child:

Avoid dehydration and drink plenty of liquids.

Get plenty of sleep and rest, take acetaminophen or ibuprofen for fever and aches. Aspirin should not be given to children or adolescents due to the risk of Reye syndrome.

Wears layers that can be easily removed Children may be cold one minute and hot the next.

Can the Flu cause other issues?

Yes. A sinus infection, an ear infection, an asthma flare-up, or pneumonia are examples of these. If your child's fever lasts more than 3 to 4 days, contact a doctor. Call if they have trouble breathing, ear pain, a stuffy nose or head, a persistent cough, or they appear to be getting worse.

Young children under the age of two, even healthy children, are more likely than older children to be hospitalised because of flu complications.

About the author: Dr Vikas Satwik, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Hebbal, Bangalore

Also Read: How has the second wave impacted children’s mental health? An expert opines