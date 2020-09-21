Taapsee Pannu’s nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal reveals her diet plan for upcoming movie Rashmi Rocket

In awe of Taapsee Pannu’s fit look? Read on to what she eats in a day, according to her nutritionist and fitness coach Munmun Ganeriwal.

Always on the top of her acting game, Taapsee Pannu kick-started her Bollywood career in 2013 with Chasme Baddoor. Over the years, the talented actress has worked in some amazing projects, including the recent movie, Thappad. The talented actress is all set to star in Akarsh Khurana’s Rashmi Rocket, which is believed to go on floor in November. The movie tells the story of a Gujrati girl named Rashmi, who is a fast-runner and is given the name ‘Rocket’ by fellow villagers.

It comes as no surprise that the 33-year-old actress is giving it all to prepare for the role. The actress, who is a fitness freak, does not believe in crash diets, instead, she eats a nutritious diet and practices an active lifestyle. “Being a true-blue Punjabi, Taapsee is immensely fond of food. She would not eat anything non-appealing because it's supposedly healthy. So, one has to plan her meal plans very meticulously keeping in mind that the diet should fulfil the requirements as well as is great on taste,” shared the actress’s nutritionist and fitness coach, Munmun Ganeriwal.

Scroll down to read all about Tapsee Pannu’s workout regimen for her upcoming move Rocket Rashmi.

Taapsee Pannu’s diet plan

Ganeriwal said that the actress starts her day with a teaspoon of ghee and a pinch of black salt (Kala namak) and pepper powder, which helps in her digestion. This is followed by a workout. Her post-workout meal consists of a banana and protein shake.

For breakfast, she eats sweet potatoes, which helps to “replenish her glycogen stores while its high fibre content keeps her satiated for long.”

We bet you can relate to the Pink actress when we say that she is fond of paranthas and rotis more than any porridge. Keeping in mind her preference, Ganeriwal incorporated barley rotis in her dinner instead of oats. “Barley contains the same dietary fibre that oats are popular for,” explained the nutritionist.

“A variety of seeds and nuts have been suggested for her as it will keep her digestive tract clean, rid her of any bloating giving her that ripped look while also supply the required proteins, good fats, omega 3s.”

Note: Seek advice from a qualified medical practitioner before putting to use any tips mentioned in the article.

