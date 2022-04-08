Tai Chi: A New workout on the block to combat stress

With our chaotic lives and busy schedules, almost all of us are always on a search to reduce stress! Right from meditation to yoga- we have tried a lot of things to combat stress and end up quitting because of that same monotony. Tai Chi can be the next best way to beat stress and live healthily! It was originally developed for self-defence but has gained its fame through evolution into an elegant form of exercise. Tai chi can also be practised for other health conditions too, along with stress.

Tai Chi, What Exactly?

Tai chi is an ancient Chinese tradition that is performed as a refined form of exercise now. As per the experts “It involves a series of movements performed in a slow, focused manner and accompanied by deep breathing.” This form of workout can be done at your own pace and is an extremely gentle form of physical exercise and stretching. You feel that your body is in constant motion as each posture flows into the next without pause. Tai chi has many different styles. There are variations within each style.

Tai Chi- A Safe Escape

It is an exercise that is safe for all age groups and fitness levels as it is a low-impact form of exercise. It puts minimal stress on muscles and joints and can be appropriately suitable for an adult who may not exercise otherwise. Although this form of workout is considered safe for almost all people pregnant ladies or people who are suffering from problems like joint or back pain, fractures, and osteoporosis should seek the advice of a professional before proceeding.

Why Give It A Try?

Tai chi can be a definite part of an overall approach to improving your well-being, be it physically or mentally. It makes the young people younger and even boosts the juvenile of an old. It can help in

Decreasing stress, anxiety, and depression

Improving mood and energy

Enhancing the quality of sleep by also boosting immunity

Lowering blood pressure

Improving aerobic capacity

Increasing stamina and agility

Improving symptoms of congestive heart failure

Improving flexibility, balance

Improving muscle strength and definition

A tai chi class usually lasts 12 weeks, it can surely be a period of new experience, exposure, and enjoyment. With startling benefits, you can get a greater amount of new skills and a happy mind. Develop a routine and you will find interest in the exercises. Performing calmer exercises that don't involve movement can help you manage stressful situations with much more ease.

Set of exercises to help you relieve the stress and even fight it in any uninvited stressful environment, tai chi is the new workout on the block for a healthier and happier you.

