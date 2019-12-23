Tamarind: THESE benefits of Tamarind can help to heal inflammation in the body

Tamarind has numerous benefits for our health. From weight loss to diabetes, liver problems and heart illnesses, tamarind has been an age-old remedy when it comes to healing our body from these diseases.

Tamarind, the sour and sweet fruit, has been used in Indian recipes since ages. The tamarind tree is native to tropical Africa. Arabs and Persians picked this ingredient from the Peninsula and named it Tamar Hind, which means ‘Indian date’. Along with Indian recipes, tamarind has also been used in other Asian and Middle Eastern preparations. The extracts of this fruit have been used in ancient medicine to treat snake bites, malaria, diabetes, constipation and several acute and chronic conditions as well. In India, it is known as 'ambli', 'imli' and 'chinch'. Tamarind has several therapeutic properties, which serve as an excellent laxative and carminative. It also has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties in it. Tamarind is a popular remedy for joint pain, sore throat, swollen joints, conjunctivitis and haemorrhoids. Other than this, it has numerous other benefits for health like constipation, diabetes, skin health, weight loss and microbial infections, etc. Check out the benefits of tamarind.

For weight loss

Tamarind helps to lower the bad cholesterol and increase the good one, which is found in plasma. This will help to lose weight and control obesity. As obesity is connected to the heart, liver and kidney, tamarind extract also reduces the activity of fatty acid synthases.

Constipation and stomach ache

Tamarind is often used as a laxative because of its high amount of malic and tartaric acids. Potassium bitartrate in tamarind also helps in relieving constipation. Often diarrhoea and constipation cause abdominal pain, which can be cured with tamarind bark and root extracts.

Good for liver injury

The active procyanidins in tamarind extract fight against the free radical damage of the liver. The minerals in tamarind, such as copper, nickel, manganese, selenium and iron, work on increasing the body's defence against oxidative stress. Selenium and Vitamin E in tamarind protect the lipid content in liver cells to protect the organ from free radical attack.

Works on hypertension and heart health

The dried pulp of tamarind contains anti-hypertensive effects. The pulp also reduces the level of cholesterol, diastolic and systolic blood pressure. Tamarind molecules have anti-inflammatory properties in it, which can lower the severity of atherosclerosis and several cardiovascular diseases.

Controls diabetes and hyperglycemia

The inflammation of pancreas cells causes diabetes. And tamarind produces pro-inflammatory chemicals, which can protect the pancreas from the damage induced by inflammation. The seeds of the fruit can boost the production of new cells in the pancreas. This may regulate the production of insulin for patients with diabetes.

Credits :stylecarze

