Taurus, Leo, Aquarius: The ONE thing that gives you anxiety according to your zodiac sign

Everybody goes through anxiety and it hampers function. Know what gives you anxiety according to your horoscope!

There comes a time in everybody's life, when functioning properly becomes a task. You tend to overthink, over analyse and struggle to move forward. Everybody goes through this phase when they get overwhelmed by the situation. For each person, the situation can be drastically different. Read on to know what triggers your anxiety based on your zodiac sign.

Aries

You never take a break and are always on the go. You try to be the superhero and don't think life would function properly without you handling things. This is usually what triggers your anxiety.

Taurus

You are constantly stressing out about messing up be it missing deadlines, not making it in time to a meeting, making people upset or thinking you are not good enough. You need to understand that things will work out eventually.

Gemini

You tend to let the smallest things affect you whether it is pronouncing a word wrong or thinking you overreacted by screaming at a person.

Cancer

You usually lose your shit when you feel unsafe. Be it walking alone at night, people staring at you or being overly critical, it all sets you off and gives you massive anxiety.

Leo

When you don't have complete control over a situation, it usually sets you off and gives you major anxiety. You usually need to control every single decision you are involved in otherwise you lose it.

Virgo

Your overthinking is what triggers you. You think way too much and constantly believe that you are your worst nightmare. Your thoughts begin to scare you but you just need to believe that things will be okay.

Libra

If in any situation things are unfair, it gets to you. You tend to overthink about the pros, cons and can't seem to act normal and usually end up getting an anxiety attack or overthink about things going through all the different possible scenarios in your head.

Scorpio

When you don't get your privacy or "me time" you get extremely anxious. You always need your own space and can't take it when people intrude in your space and get tense and nervous. You hate when people don't respect your boundaries.

Sagittarius

You hate conforming to society and being told how to behave or act. Deadlines are not for you and being constantly told to follow it makes you extremely restless and stressed.

Capricorn

You are constantly putting pressure on yourself by setting some strict deadlines and feel frustrated and stressed out if you don't end up meeting them. You don't let yourself live in the now and this is what gives you anxiety.

Aquarius

If you don't get things your way, it stresses you out and makes you extremely anxious. You tend to constantly clarify things without understanding that you need to slow down and relax and understand that things will fall into place.

Pisces

Being overexposed makes you feel extremely anxious. You hate public speaking, big crowds, and hate when you are made to go out of your own capacity. You tend to make yourself sick over such menial things.

Credits :Pinkvilla

