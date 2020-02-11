Tea Health Benefits: Research says drinking tea can help you to live longer

A recent research says that drinking tea can help you to live longer and is good for your cardiovascular health. Read on to know more about this.

Tea is the most predominant beverage in India, which is liked by most of the Indians. And now, there are several variants of tea like green tea, detox tea, herbal tea, organic tea, etc. This favourite beverage of Indians was introduced by the colonial power. A hot cup of tea is soothing, energetic and relaxing that can even be sometimes consumed for 3 or 4 times a day. Now, this frequent consumption seems to be beneficial for our health. A recent study in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology showed us that drinking tea is extremely healthy which promotes longer life.

The study was done with one lakh participants in China-PAR project. The participants had no history of heart attack, stroke or cancer and they were divided into two groups, i.e. habitual drinkers and non-habitual drinkers. And the result showed that 50-year-old participants from the habitual drinker's group have the chance of developing coronary heart diseases and stroke later than the non-habitual group. Also, it showed 20 percent decreased risk of heart disease and stroke in the habitual drinker group along with a 15 percent lower risk of death from any other cause.

Xinyang Wang, one of the researchers of this study from the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, confirmed that regular consumption of tea can surely lower the risk of cardiovascular disease. And this point becomes more effective when you consume green tea. He further added that the benefits of drinking tea are always more prominent for the people who are from the habitual tea drinking group because the bioactive compound of tea known as polyphenol cannot be stored in our body for a long time. So, regular and frequent consumption of tea helps us gaining the polyphenols in our body regularly for our cardiovascular health.

Another research on green tea showed that people having green-tea live longer than the people consuming black or any other tea. This happens because green tea is rich in polyphenol that tends to get oxidized in the black tea for the fermenting process which. This results in the loss of anti-oxidizing effects in black tea.

Read More