Tea Tree Oil: 5 everyday uses of the essential oil you probably don't know

Tea Tree Oil: Health enthusiasts must be knowing how great this essential oil is. But many are not aware of their everyday common uses.

We almost all know that tea tree oil works great for skin, hair and nails. But did you know they are useful for many other purposes? Before we hop on to the lesser-known uses of tea tree oil, let's know in detail about this essential oil. Tea tree oil is made from the leaves of Melaleuca alternifolia, a small tree native to Queensland and New South Wales, Australia. It has been used as medicine since time immemorial. The essential oil has several compounds, including terpinen-4-ol and these compounds aids in killing certain bacteria, viruses and fungi.

As per studies, Terpinen-4-ol may increase the activity of white blood cells and WBCs helps fight germs and other foreign invaders. It is generally used for treating bacterial and fungal skin conditions, preventing infection and promoting healing. Some common uses of tea tree oil are antiseptic for wounds, skin conditions, nail fungus, athlete's foot, dandruff and Psoriasis among others. Now let's find out the lesser-known and everyday uses of it. Read on to know more.

1. Insect Repellent

We all are tired of pesky insects that roam around our house and infect us. However, one cost-effective way to keep them away is tea tree oil. As per one of the studies, TTO is more powerful to repel mosquitoes than DEET, the most common ingredient in commercial insect repellents.

How to prepare insect repellent with TTO: Mix,1/2 cup witch hazel, 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar, 40 drops tea tree oil and add in a glass spray bottle. Spray over all portions of the body but avoid it in and around eyes and mouth.

2. Hand sanitizer

Are you looking for a natural hand sanitizer? Then you can create one with the help of tea tree oil. As per studies, TTO can kill several common bacteria and viruses responsible for causing illness, including E. coli, S. pneumoniae and H. influenzae. So make a moisturizing, all-natural hand sanitizer using tea tree oil. Check out this article to know how to prepare hand sanitizer.

3. Natural Deodorant

As mentioned, TTO has antibacterial and antifungal elements and the same can control underarm odor related to perspiration. It destroys skin-odor causing microbes. If you don't want to use commercial deodorants and antiperspirants and looking for a natural alternative you can try this oil.

To prepare a natural deodorant, you need 1/2 cup coconut oil, 1/2 cup baking soda, 40–60 drops of TTO. You can store it in any deodorant container or a glass jar. Make sure to keep in a cool place. Rub and roll onto the underarms. Wait a couple of minutes before contact with the fabric.

4. All-purpose cleaner

Tea tree oil works as a great all-purpose cleaner and can sanitize surfaces as well. So, if you have been always worried that the traces of chemicals can come in contact with family members or pets after using commercial cleaners then you go for this natural cleaner.

How to prepare: Add 20 drops of tea tree oil, 3/4 cup of water and a 1/2 cup of apple cider vinegar in a spray bottle. Keep shaking until thoroughly mixed. Spray directly onto surfaces and clean it with wipes or dry cloth. Always shake the bottle before each use.

5. May help to remove molds from fruits and veggies

Fruits and vegetables, as you know, are susceptible to the growth of gray mold known as Botrytis cinerea, particularly during warm, moist climates. As per studies, TTO may help to reduce the growth of molds.

To protect against mold, one can add 5 to 10 drops of tea tree oil to the water before rinsing them and drying it thoroughly.

NOTE: Tea tree oils are available in concentrated aka neat form and that's why ALWAYS use it by diluting in a carrier oil. You should NEVER ingest it. And if you are using for the first time, do a patch test by dropping a diluted form of it on a small area of your skin and wait 24 hours to see if any reaction occurs.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×