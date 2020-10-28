Tech neck: What causes the creases on your neck and how to get rid of it?

Tech neck is the name given to not just the pains and aches associated with the neck, but also the lines that form on the neck that are caused by constantly looking down at phones and gadgets. Here's how to get rid of them.

Smartphones and gadgets, while helpful, don't seem to have a good impression on our bodies. With constantly looking down at them, a number of neck-related issues, pains and aches are on the rise, now that everybody is spending more time glued to them while at home.

Another thing that gadgets cause, is creases around the neck. To combat and get rid of these lines that make one look older than they actually are, there are a few exercises and other remedies one can follow. One of the besic tips, is to keep your gadget at eye level. Use a raised surface to keep your laptop on while working and hold your phone up to your face rather than looking down.

For other tips, read on.

Exercise

To tone the front of your neck, tilt your head back so that you're staring at the ceiling. Then stick out your bottom lip and stay in this position for a minimum of 30 seconds before relaxing.

This exercise helps in toning the muscles and making them firmer and tighter while also toning the jaw and giving you a defined jawline.

Follow a strict skincare routine

When one says skincare, the mind automatically goes to the face. But ignoring the neck is one of the biggest mistakes one makes when it comes to the routine. Make sure you involve your neck in the entire process from washing the face to toning and moisturising it. Also, before stepping out of home make sure you apply an adequate amount of sunscreen!

Exfoliate

Dead skin cells that remain on the skin also tend to cause the skin to look darker than usual. Exfoliate your neck at least twice a week to get rid of the old skin cells from the skin, that only make it appear duller.

