  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Tech neck: What causes the creases on your neck and how to get rid of it?

Tech neck is the name given to not just the pains and aches associated with the neck, but also the lines that form on the neck that are caused by constantly looking down at phones and gadgets. Here's how to get rid of them.
7878 reads Mumbai
Tech neck: What causes the creases on your neck and how to get rid of it?Tech neck: What causes the creases on your neck and how to get rid of it?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Smartphones and gadgets, while helpful, don't seem to have a good impression on our bodies. With constantly looking down at them, a number of neck-related issues, pains and aches are on the rise, now that everybody is spending more time glued to them while at home. 
Another thing that gadgets cause, is creases around the neck. To combat and get rid of these lines that make one look older than they actually are, there are a few exercises and other remedies one can follow. One of the besic tips, is to keep your gadget at eye level. Use a raised surface to keep your laptop on while working and hold your phone up to your face rather than looking down.

For other tips, read on. 

Exercise 
To tone the front of your neck, tilt your head back so that you're staring at the ceiling. Then stick out your bottom lip and stay in this position for a minimum of 30 seconds before relaxing. 
This exercise helps in toning the muscles and making them firmer and tighter while also toning the jaw and giving you a defined jawline.

Follow a strict skincare routine 
When one says skincare, the mind automatically goes to the face. But ignoring the neck is one of the biggest mistakes one makes when it comes to the routine. Make sure you involve your neck in the entire process from washing the face to toning and moisturising it. Also, before stepping out of home make sure you apply an adequate amount of sunscreen! 

Exfoliate 
Dead skin cells that remain on the skin also tend to cause the skin to look darker than usual. Exfoliate your neck at least twice a week to get rid of the old skin cells from the skin, that only make it appear duller. 

ALSO READ: Vitamin D and its benefits; How sunlight is an important source of energy for your body

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Getty images

You may like these
Vitamin D and its benefits; How sunlight is an important source of energy for your body
Fight cold with THESE 3 effective kadha recipes
EXCLUSIVE: Dr Peeyoosh Rankhamb REVEALS all that parents must do to ensure their kids get enough Vitamin D
Eat to beat diabetes: Delicious ways to reverse and transform your health explains Gurmeet Arora
Healthy eating is equal to healthy Thyroid, explains Nutritionist Arooshi Aggarwal
How women are at a greater risk of having mental health issues during COVID 19, explains Dr Amandeep Goyal

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement