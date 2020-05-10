Is there any side effect of mango on our health? Find out

Mango, the national fruit of India, is loved by all the people of this country. And we wait for the summer season just to enjoy this juicy fruit. But it may be harmful to your health sometimes since it has some side effects as well. Read on to know them below.

Mango is one of the only reasons to love and wait for the summer season. This juicy fruit is the national fruit of India and considered to be the king of fruit as well. This fruit belongs to the flowering species of plant Mangifera. Mango has its different varieties which have their distinct taste, colour and flavour. One of the most popular varieties of the fruit is Alphonso, which is one of the most expensive ones and favourites of the Indians. And this fruit is packed with several health benefits as well.

They have high levels of natural sugar and different types of beneficial vitamins and minerals like Vitamin A, B, C, E, K etc. It also has polyphenols, triterpene, and lupeol which are considered to be antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. But currently, different researches are going on that say mango has some side effects as well.

These are the side effects of mango.

1- Overeating mangoes may cause diarrhoea. So, it is always recommended to have a moderate consumption of this fruit. Because mango is rich in fibre and high consumption of fibrous fruits may cause diarrhoea problem.

2- Since it has high natural sugar content so it may be harmful to diabetics. So, if you also have diabetes then consult your doctor before having them.

3- Mangoes can be allergic to some people and they may experience watery eyes, runny nose, breathing problems, abdominal pain, sneezing etc. So, if you face any one of them, stop your consumption of mangoes for some days to see if there happen any changes in the symptoms.

4- Mango contains a chemical called urushiol. People sensitive to this chemical may experience dermatitis on them. It’s a skin problem where people have inflamed skin which becomes flaky, itchy and blistery.

5- The king of fruit is high in calorie content which may cause weight gain among some people. One average-sized mango has 150 calories in it. So, if you are controlling your weight so always maintain the portion for eating mangoes.

6- This fruit may often cause indigestion, especially raw mangoes. So, avoid eating raw mangoes in large quantities.

7- Artificial ripening is done in many countries including India to produce fresh mangoes fast during the summer. But this type of mango is not at all safe for our health. Because artificial ripening is done by a chemical called calcium carbide, which is banned in many countries.

8- Mangoes may often cause anaphylactic shock in some people. It’s an allergic reaction which includes the symptoms of nausea, vomiting, shock etc. If not treated properly within time, this may cause unconsciousness.

9- Overeating of mangoes may also cause fever or urticaria. Hives or urticaria is a skin condition which causes skin rash, itchiness and redness of the skin. This issue is triggered by certain foods, medication or stress.

10- According to some researches, mango increases the heat of our body. However, it is slightly contradictory and needs more research.

11- According to Ayurveda, mango should not be consumed with milk. It might be harmful to our health.

12- Patients having arthritis should consume mangoes in a very small amount.

Conclusion

However, mango comes with ample health benefits as well as it is packed with different types of essential vitamins and minerals. But to avoid the side effects of the fruit, it is always recommended to have it in moderation. But this is generally applicable for any type of food. Nothing in excessive amount is good for our health and the same goes for mango as well. So, make sure you control the portion for eating mango. You can also consult your dietician or doctor if you face any issue. And people with medical history should definitely ask their doctor before having this fruit. Lastly, try to avoid eating mangoes right after lunch. It is considered to be good for snacking time. More researches are constantly going on which will keep us updated further about the side effects of mango.

