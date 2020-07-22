  1. Home
THESE 3 foods might help to control hair fall during monsoon

Suffering from hair problems because of the rain? You can incorporate these foods to fight hair fall during monsoon.
2606 reads Mumbai
Monsoon,Health & Fitness,Hairfall,Hair ProblemsTHESE 3 foods might help to control hair fall during monsoon
Monsoon comes as a relief after the scorching heat of the summer, but it brings with it an array of problems. From skin to hair problems, there are a plethora of conditions that might affect you during monsoon. Most of you might find that in the monsoon season, your hair becomes oily more often than usual. Humidity during the monsoon can rip your hair off its natural moisture and make the scalp oily. 

Are you suffering from hair problems during monsoon? You’re not alone. It is a common problem that affects many people. And it is not always convenient to go to the salon to get your hair fixed. Don’t worry, you can enjoy the season to its fullest by taking a few precautions and incorporating some foods in your diet that can reduce the risk of hair damage. 

Here are some healthy foods you can add in your diet that can help hair fall, according to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. 

Nutmeg 

The antimicrobial properties that it possesses can help keep the scalp clean and prevent hair problems. It also contains Vitamin B6, folic acid and magnesium, which can help prevent hair loss. Add a small pinch of nutmeg and some aliv seeds to the milk. Drink it at bedtime for effective results. 

Garden Greek Seeds 

One of the reasons why people suffer from hair problems includes iron deficiency anaemia. Garden cress seeds contain folic acid and iron which can help prevent hair loss. Soak garden cress seeds in milk overnight to get the best results. 

Fenugreek Seeds 

Fenugreek or methi seeds are high in protein and nicotinic acid content, which helps against hair fall and dandruff and treating a variety of scalp issues like dryness and hair thinning. Add some warm coconut oil and fenugreek seeds to it. Let it cool down and massage it on the scalp and leave it overnight. 

Some other tips to keep hair fall at bay: 

- Try not to get your hair wet in the rain as the pollutant present in the rain may weaken or make the hair dull. 

- The shampoo and conditioner you use matters a lot. Make sure to include one that strengthens your hair. 

- Don’t comb wet hair as they are more susceptible to damage. 

- Give your hair regular warm oil massages to curb the damage that can be done during monsoons. 

Credits :ndtv, instagram, getty

