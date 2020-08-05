THESE 4 things can shield your skin from the shortcomings of face masks

Here are the four things you can do to keep your skin healthy, spotless and shielded when wearing face masks.

Thanks to the global pandemic, face masks have become a very important part of our lives. Face masks not only prevent the spread of infection and contracting with any airborne infections, it also shields us from the infectious germs released in air through coughing, talking and sneezing.

While face masks eliminate cross-contamination and helps in slowing the spread of Covid-19, there are also some shortcomings of these face masks for some people. People who keep them on for a long period of time can develop acne, rashes, inflammation or skin irritation. This happens because breath, sweat and oil are blended and trapped together leading to moist environment underneath. We bring a list of four things you can do to keep your skin healthy, clean and protected when wearing face masks.

1. Go for soft and breathable material

Face masks are now easily available at almost every other shop nearby and also on a lot of websites online. Rather than buying a poor but only attractive mask in vibrant colour, quirky quotes and ill-fitted sizes, purchase a soft and breathable mask with a proper fitting. Choose a 100 percent cotton material and avoid synthetic materials that make you sweat and cause irritation.

2. Identify the cause of irritation

Irritation and rashes can be caused by something on or in your mask like adhesives, colours or even the detergent you use. If the acne is on your nose then it might be because of the adhesive strip, if it’s around the ears then it’s probably because of the ear straps and if it’s on the entire area then it’s because of the detergent. Wash your mask twice to remove any excess adhesive, dyes or detergent.

3. Moisturise your skin to create a barrier

The best way to reduce the amount of friction between your soft skin and mask is to moisturise your skin nicely as when your face is abraded by rubbing, the upper layer of your skin releases water and the natural moisture barrier loses its effectiveness. You skin will become dry, leading to inflammation. To avoid this, apply a good moisturiser or petroleum jelly that won’t clog the pores and keep the skin dampen.

4. Keep your skin clean

The best way to keep your skin clear is by having lot of water every day and cleanse your face with a coin sized facewash before and after wearing a mask. Avoid using any harsh facewash, exfoliator or scrubs that can strip off the natural essence from your skin. Also, avoid wearing makeup as that will help your skin to breathe better. Even if you wear makeup, constantly wash your makeup brushes and other tools.

Credits :Getty Images

