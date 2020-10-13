THESE are the 3 steps to get you motivated in the morning instantly

If you are not a morning person and getting out of bed is a formidable task, then you could use these 3 easy steps to help you get motivated and pumped in the morning, and hence, have a productive day at work or otherwise.

What is life without a few easy hacks? We could all use some tips and tricks to bring positivity and guidance into our lives in order to thrive for the best. Mornings usually set the tone for the day and what kind of energy you bring along for the rest of the day depends a lot on how your mood is as soon as you wake up.

It’s impossible to feel refreshed all the time, especially when you wake up after snoozing your alarm multiple times and going back to bed to get that few minutes of extra sleep before you begin your day. To eliminate this feeling of lethargy and laziness, we are here to give you a few hacks that you can try and imbibe to kickstart your day and feel invigorated each time you wake up.

It goes without saying that it’s important to inculcate happy and positive thoughts in the morning to exude good energy throughout the day, but it’s also important to follow certain habits and turn them into a morning ritual for a better outcome. These are the 3 steps you must include in your morning routine.

1. Stretch

As soon as you wake up, make it a habit to do simple stretching exercises. This will increase the production of serotonin and dopamine in your body and get your body charged instantly,

2. Make your bed

Making your bed takes your mind off negative thoughts in the morning (if any) and instantly gives you a sense of accomplishment. You feel charged and ready to get on your with your day to complete other assignments. It gives your body the rhythm and flow it needs to carry forward.

3. Listen to music or a podcast

You can make your morning routine more fun by adding some music to sway along while you’re getting ready. You can make a morning playlist and include motivating songs that will pump you instantly. You could also utilise this time to listen to a podcast for mindful learning and make it a productive morning.

