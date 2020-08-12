THESE are the 4 best ways to track your fitness progress

Exercising, but still not getting that toned body you imagined? Here are the 4 different ways in which you can track your progress in the best way suitable for you.

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven all the fitness enthusiasts crazy. It’s extremely important to have a healthy body, healthy mind and emotional well-being.

The one thing that all fitness enthusiasts do is to keep track of their progress. It’s important to start tracking the changes in your body for a better transformation. Here are the 4 different ways in which you can track your progress in the best way for you.



1. Keep A Workout Journal

A major mistake that people do is that they stick to the same workouts each week with the same amount of weight. Logging in a workout journal is effectively simple to track the amount of exercises you did in the previous day.



2. Fitness Apps

A fitness app is an application that can perform numerous purposes like to set fitness goals, track calorie intake, fitness advice, nutrition plans, personalised workout plans, and sharing progress to facilitate healthy behaviour change.



3. Fitness Bands

A fitness tracker allows you to check and record your heart rate, daily burned calories and step counts at a flick of the finger. It also makes you stick to a healthier diet, exercise and have a good sleep cycle. Most trackers have data, alarms, and even history tracking. These features help users to check their progress instantly.



4. Smart Weighing Machines

A smart weighing scale offers all-round measurement. From weight to BMI, BMR, muscle mass, hydration, skeletal muscle, bone mass, BMR, visceral fat, subcutaneous fat, metabolic age, body fat and protein, a smart weighing machine is the need of the hour.



By tracking your body through one of these ways, you can achieve a more accurate view of what is working for you and what is not. If you are not losing or gaining the right kind of weight, you will know about the amendments you should make into your fitness regime.

Credits :Getty Images

