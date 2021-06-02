THESE are the 5 dry fruits you should consume for a healthy gut

Want a healthy gut? Have a look at the best dry fruits that you should eat regularly to maintain your gut health and boost immunity.

Although it may not seem like much, our gut is one of the body’s most vital organ groups. In addition to being responsible for digestion, absorption, and utilisation of nutrients, it is also our first line of defence. The gastrointestinal system of the human body is largely exposed to the external environment – what goes into our mouths can either be beneficial or toxic. Contaminated food, drinks, toxins, infections are all things our gut needs to cope with. In fact, the gut makes up 7 percent of our immune system, which is exactly why maintaining optimum gut health is so important.

Jeopardising gut health can lead to a wide range of adverse effects on the body, all while impeding normal functioning.

Tell-tale signs of an unhealthy gut to look out for:

• Upset stomach.

• Sudden fluctuations in weight.

• Food intolerances.

• Skin irritation.

• Constant fatigue

So, how can we solve this issue? The simplest thing we can do is to eat right. Eating nutritious food, high in fibre, is considered a key component in keeping the gut healthy. Combined with the avoidance of artificial sweeteners and heavily processed food, a simple diet change can make a world of a difference.

Dried fruits are a powerhouse of nutrients. They are highly nutritious, and rich in proteins, vitamins, dietary fibres, and minerals that are ideal for a healthy gut. Therefore, intake of a handful of dry fruits in your regular diet is a must!

5 Nutritious Dry Fruits for a healthy gut:

● Apricots

Apricots can suppress cravings as they consist of essential nutrients such as Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Magnesium, and Copper. It is also full of antioxidants that help fight against internal infections.

● Dates

Dates are tropical fruits that are full of digestive fibres and are extremely rich in iron, which increases haemoglobin levels, boosts energy, and enhances gut health, on an overall scale.

● Prunes

Prunes are a powerhouse of nutrients and adding them to your daily diet can provide you with a plethora of health benefits. Prunes particularly contain nutrients and fibres that bolster the health of good bacteria, which are useful in maintaining digestive health.

● Almonds

Almonds are rich in Vitamin E, Essential Oils and Antioxidants. Whether raw or roasted, daily consumption is recommended.

● Pistachio

This dry fruit has anti-inflammatory properties which help prevent diabetes, lowers bad cholesterol levels, boosts immunity, and of course, aids in maintaining a healthy gut.

All in all, nature’s goodness, dried fruits and nuts and the epitome of wellbeing. With a multitude of unimaginable benefits, every individual of any age group must have these components as a necessary addition to their daily diets for a stronger and healthier gut.

About the author: Vikas Nahar is the Founder of Happilo International Pvt. Ltd.

