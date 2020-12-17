THESE are the 5 essential Acupressure points on your hands to alleviate pain

Acupressure is the technique of alleviating pains and aches by pressing the extremely sensitive parts of the body. Check out the pressure points on your hands to reduce discomfort and relax your body.

You often rub our hands or lightly press them unconsciously when you experience pain or discomfort. Pressing certain points on the hands can instantly relieve the pain and relax our body. This is known as acupressure.

Acupressure involves applying pressure to specific pressure points, i.e the sensitive parts of the body. This helps in curing pain and aches. Acupressure does not have any side-effects and does not involve the use of needles, unlike Acupuncture. Here is a list of some of the pressure points in the hands.

Small intestine 3

The small intestine 3 pressure points can be found just below the pinky finger. It is located at the crease on your palm which is under your pinky finger. Applying pressure here helps in reducing neck pain, back pain and headache.

Lesser Palace

Make a fist and the point where your pinky finger touches the palm is where your lesser palace is located. Pressing this point alleviates sadness, anxiety and worry.

Heart 7

The heart 7 pressure point is in the crease of your wrist. It is between the ring and pinky finger and is located next to a bone. This point can be pressed to reduce anxiety, insomnia, and depression.

Fish border

Right where the palm finishes and the back of your hand begins where your thumb meets the hand is the fish border. Pressing this point can help in curing headache and throat pain.

Wrist point 1

Trace your pinkie finger till your wrist crease, this is where the wrist point 1 is located. Pressing this point regularly can help in increasing happiness and uplifting your mood.

Credits :Pexels

