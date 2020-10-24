THESE are the 5 foods people who suffer from arthritis must avoid

Joint pain resulting in arthritis is a common health problem and if you are suffering from arthritis, there are certain foods you need to avoid to prevent from worsening your health conditions. Find out more.

Arthritis is a common health issue that occurs in many adults and younger people. It involves inflammation in your joints that leads to weakening the bones and damaging them. Some people believe that changes in diet are related to increased symptoms in arthritis. This change might be excess of fat and sugar or avoiding foods that are high in purines.

Let us have a look at five types of food that should be avoided if you are suffering from arthritis:

Inflammatory fats

Since inflammatory fats cause inflammation in the body, they are to be avoided by people with arthritis. Foods which include Omega 6 fatty acids like oil, corn, sunflower and vegetable oil. Saturated fat like meat, butter, cheese and trans fat. Trans fat is bad for health anyway as it increases the level of bad cholesterol in the body.

Sugar

People who have processed sugar regularly in their tea or coffee are highly prone to being at risk for having heart strokes. It leads to obesity, inflammation and other chronic diseases. Limit your intake of carbonated drinks, sugar in beverages, cereal bowls and other food items.

Tomatoes, eggplant, potatoes, bell peppers

Removing these food items from your diet or as part of key ingredients in your dishes might help. This improves in reducing the chances of developing any symptoms related to arthritis.

Purines

These are foods that are high in purines, which are substances in foods that the body converts to uric acid. The uric acid can accumulate in blood causing a gout attack. These types of foods include red meat, beer, ham and seafood.

