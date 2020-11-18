  1. Home
THESE are the 5 lesser known health benefits of fish oil

Fish oil which is a rich source of omega 3 fatty acids, is essential for maintaining good health and it protects our body from several diseases.
November 18, 2020
Fish oil is a rich source of omega 3 fatty acids, which is essential to maintain good health. Since the body cannot, on its own, produce these fatty acids, it becomes necessary for us to include sources of omega 3 fatty acids in our diet. Fish oil also contains Vitamin A and D. It is obtained from the tissues of oily fish such as salmon, tuna, anchovies etc. 

 

Fish oil is very beneficial for our health because of a variety of reasons. It keeps our heart healthy, prevents blood clotting, reduces pain and swelling and protects our body from several diseases. Vegetarians can take fish oil supplements to incorporate a rich source of omega 3 fatty acids in their diet. Here are some lesser-known benefits of fish oil.

Reduces symptoms of asthma 

Regular consumption of fish oil can be beneficial for asthma patients. Since it has anti-inflammatory properties, it ensures a clear airway passage and reduces the symptoms of asthma. 

Improves vision

Fish oil helps in improving eye health and prevents eye diseases. It improves vision and reduces the risk of age-related macular degeneration.

Reduces risk of depression

Consuming fish oil can lower the risk of depression, reduce anxiety, help in maintaining brain health and improve memory and cognitive functions.

Controls high blood pressure

It ensures a smooth flow of blood and prevents blood clotting. Fish oil has anti-inflammatory properties which help in reducing stress and tension. 

Reduces joint pain

It alleviates joint pain and prevents stiffness in joints. It is also beneficial for people suffering from arthritis and osteoporosis as it helps in increasing bone density. 

Pexels, Pixabay

