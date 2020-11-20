THESE are 5 lesser known health benefits of sesame oil
Sesame seeds are also known as ‘queen of oil seeds’ because of their various health benefits. Sesame oil found in every Indian household and is used in specific dishes. It is believed that it enhances the flavour of the food. It is rich in antioxidants, vitamins and protein.
Sesame seeds are cash crops and can survive even in drought conditions. Sesame oil is one of the healthiest oils and is highly beneficial for skin, hair and health. Here are 5 health benefits of this must-have oil.
Diabetes
Diabetes is caused by high blood sugar levels. Sesame oil is rich in protein and fibre which help in regulating blood sugar levels.
Reduces Inflammation
Severe inflammation can be harmful to health and can increase the risk of heart diseases. Sesame oil is rich in anti-inflammatory properties and can reduce inflammation significantly.
For bones
Sesame oil is a rich source of calcium which helps in maintaining strong bones. They are rich in copper and can provide arthritis relief and treat joint pain.
Oral health
Sesame oil can be used as a mouthwash and can help in removing toxin and preventing plaque in teeth.
Immunity
It is rich in vitamin E, zinc, copper and iron. These nutrients help in improving immunity and in the supply of white blood cells that prevent infection and diseases.
