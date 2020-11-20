THESE are 5 lesser known health benefits of sesame oil

Sesame oil is immensely beneficial for health. It is rich in nutrients and protein and has several health benefits. Check out these 5 lesser-known health benefits of this magical oil.

Sesame seeds are also known as ‘queen of oil seeds’ because of their various health benefits. Sesame oil found in every Indian household and is used in specific dishes. It is believed that it enhances the flavour of the food. It is rich in antioxidants, vitamins and protein.

Sesame seeds are cash crops and can survive even in drought conditions. Sesame oil is one of the healthiest oils and is highly beneficial for skin, hair and health. Here are 5 health benefits of this must-have oil.

Diabetes

Diabetes is caused by high blood sugar levels. Sesame oil is rich in protein and fibre which help in regulating blood sugar levels.

Reduces Inflammation

Severe inflammation can be harmful to health and can increase the risk of heart diseases. Sesame oil is rich in anti-inflammatory properties and can reduce inflammation significantly.

For bones

Sesame oil is a rich source of calcium which helps in maintaining strong bones. They are rich in copper and can provide arthritis relief and treat joint pain.

Oral health

Sesame oil can be used as a mouthwash and can help in removing toxin and preventing plaque in teeth.

Immunity

It is rich in vitamin E, zinc, copper and iron. These nutrients help in improving immunity and in the supply of white blood cells that prevent infection and diseases.

Also Read: How to increase red blood cell count? THESE are the foods you need to include in your diet

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×