These are the 5 MOST EFFECTIVE home remedies for treating diarrhea

Diarrhea involves loose and watery bowel movements that can be due to food poisoning or bacterial infection. Try these 5 simple home remedies to get relief from the cramps and to alleviate its symptoms.

Diarrhea occurs when your gastrointestinal system gets disrupted. It is a digestive problem that usually occurs due to a virus or bacteria. It causes loose and watery bowel movements, abdominal cramping, bloating etc and usually goes away on its own. But in some cases, it may last for longer periods. It can be caused by a viral infection, a bacterial infection, contaminated water or food poisoning. Some other causes of diarrhea include parasites, intestinal diseases, reactions to antibiotics etc. Symptoms of diarrhea include stomach cramps, fever, bloating, bowel movement urgency and dehydration.

Diarrhea is generally of three types. The first one being acute diarrhea wherein the loose and watery motions last for 2-3 days and do not require treatment and go away on its own. The second kind is known as persistent diarrhea that can last for many weeks. The last type is chronic diarrhea that lasts for more than four weeks.

Sometimes in extreme cases, diarrhea can cause complications, loss of water and electrolytes due to the watery and loose stool, as in this gastrointestinal condition. This can result in severe dehydration. Symptoms of severe dehydration include increased heart rate, headache, lightheadedness, fatigue, dry mucous membranes, increased thirst, dry mouth, etc.

Hydrate

The most common symptom of diarrhea is dehydration as the frequent watery stools can cause a deficit of fluids and electrolytes in the body such as sodium and chloride. Therefore to support the recovery from diarrhea, the essential fluids need to be restored. Drinking water is the best and quickest way to rehydrate. You can also mix 1 litre of water with ½ tsp salt and 6 tsp sugar and drink it for rehydration.

Sugar and salt mixed with water will help the intestines to absorb fluids. Avoid drinking soft drinks or caffeinated drinks, as this may worsen the situation.

Consume the right foods

Eating the right kind of foods can help provide immediate relief from diarrhea. Consume low-fibre foods but high in starch, that will not worsen the situation and will firm up the stool. Eat bland foods that can be easily digested by the body. These include oatmeal, baked potatoes, chicken breasts, chicken soup, etc. In addition to this, you can also eat carrots as they are a soothing source of pectin and bananas as they will help in restoring the lost potassium.

Probiotics

Probiotics are live bacteria that are present in fermented foods and yoghurt. These are microorganisms that are beneficial for the digestive system and fight infection. These are sources of the bacterias that are good for the gut and intestinal tract. Probiotics protect your intestines from the unwanted pathogens and ensure proper absorption of the nutrients. It helps alleviate the symptoms of diarrhea by restoring the balance of the gut bacteria.

These are present in certain foods like cottage cheese, dark chocolate, olives, miso, kimchi, pickles, aged cheeses, yoghurt, etc.

Drink tea

Drinking certain teas like chamomile tea, ginger tea, green tea, lemon tea, etc. can help in reducing the symptoms of diarrhea. Chamomile tea is known for its calming effects and for soothing an upset stomach. This tea is rich in antibacterial and antiviral properties that can help in getting rid of the parasites and harmful pathogens that are causing diarrhea. Having a combination of myrrh, coffee charcoal, and chamomile can significantly help in treating acute diarrhea that is caused by an inflamed gastrointestinal tract.

Ginger has been used for ages as a remedy for various stomach problems. Consuming it in the form of tea can soothe symptoms of diarrhea like abdominal pain and nausea and it can help in improving digestion and increasing blood flow. Lemongrass tea is said to be beneficial for people suffering from diarrhea as lemons contain antioxidants and chemical compounds that can help get rid of the diarrhea-causing bacteria and virus.

The consumption of green tea can help in reducing the symptoms of diarrhea like stomach pain and inflammation. It contains catechins that help in fighting the diarrhea-causing infections and promotes healthy and firm bowel movements.

Avoid certain foods

While there are certain foods that one must consume to alleviate the symptoms of diarrhea, there are also some foods that need to be avoided to not worsen the situation. Fried and greasy foods that are high in fibre must be avoided as these can cause bloating.

Avoid fruit juices as large amounts of fructose can be difficult to digest. Avoid foods rich in roughage like cabbage, beans, Brussel sprouts, etc. In addition to these, artificial sweeteners, broccoli, alcohol, cauliflower, coffee, milk, peas, corn, chickpeas, peppers, etc. must be avoided.

Also Read: Try THESE 5 home remedies to get rid of pimples permanently for flawless skin in 2021

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×