THESE are the 5 SURPRISING benefits of the famous Multani Mitti

We all are too well-versed with Multani Mitti, a magical ingredient for gorgeous skin and hair. But, here is a list of some of the lesser-known benefits of this famous ingredient.

Multani Mitti also known as Fuller’s Earth, is an age-old ingredient used for various beauty purposes. It is a magical ingredient for skin and hair issues. It is basically a clay which attains an elasticised texture when mixed with water. It is mainly used as a face pack to brighten the skin and to cure various skin problems like acne, scars, tanning, etc.

It is known to remove impurities, dirt and oil from the skin and also is said to reduce wrinkles and prevent ageing. It is highly beneficial when it comes to skin-related problems. However, apart from being a tried and tested beauty product, it also has some lesser-known health benefits.

Reduces Inflammation

Multani Mitti is said to significantly reduce inflammation by its cooling and soothing properties. It also calms the skin.

Improves Blood circulation

It improves blood circulation by enhancing the metabolism of the body. Improved blood circulation leads to the removal of the unnecessary dead skin from the body.

Reduces Pigmentation

The harsh climate and constant sun exposure can cause pigmentation. It can be mixed with coconut water and some sugar and made into a paste to treat pigmentation.

Antiseptic properties

Multani Mitti is said to have certain antiseptic properties that can treat wounds and cuts. Simply apply it as a paste on these injuries and they will heal in no time.

Cures Allergies

It is the skin’s best friend. If you have any allergy or infection, just mix some Multani Mitti with some rosewater and apply it on the infected area to soothe it.

