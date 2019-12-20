THESE are the different types and benefits of massage; Check it out
Massage therapy is one of the most age-old therapies in Indian Ayurveda, which is used to heal several muscle-related problems. It is a therapy which gives pressure on our muscles by different movements so that soft-tissues and veins can work well. Regular massage is also helpful for both facial skin and body to make the blood circulation in our entire body. There are different kinds of massage techniques to treat different problems. Along with relaxing our body from tension and fatigue, massage is used to treat some disorders as well. There is a myth that only aged persons should have the massage to stay fit. But every person of any age should have a massage regularly.
Different types of massage
Remedial massage
Therapeutic massage
Lymphatic drainage
Aromatherapy massage
Reflexology
Baby massage
Shiatsu
Sports massage
Myotherapy
Check out the benefits of massage
Reduces muscle tension
Stimulates the lymphatic system
Reduces the secretion of stress hormones
Improves blood circulation
Relaxes the body
Increases the flexibility of joint
Improves skin tone
Heals injuries in soft tissues
Advances mental alertness
Reduces anxiety and depression
Improves body posture
Strengthen the immune system
Relieves headache
Improves sleep
Improves skin elasticity
Massage is used to treat the following disorders
Chronic low back pain
Delayed onset muscle soreness
Anxiety
Stress
High blood pressure
Insomnia
These are the times when you should avoid massage due to body's vulnerabilities
During pregnancy
Having skin rashes or infections
Bones are broken or fractured
Having life-threatening illness
