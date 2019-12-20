THESE are the different types and benefits of massage; Check it out

Massage is an age-old therapy to treat muscle and bones problems. It is recommended to take massages regularly. Here’s why.

Massage therapy is one of the most age-old therapies in Indian Ayurveda, which is used to heal several muscle-related problems. It is a therapy which gives pressure on our muscles by different movements so that soft-tissues and veins can work well. Regular massage is also helpful for both facial skin and body to make the blood circulation in our entire body. There are different kinds of massage techniques to treat different problems. Along with relaxing our body from tension and fatigue, massage is used to treat some disorders as well. There is a myth that only aged persons should have the massage to stay fit. But every person of any age should have a massage regularly.

Different types of massage

Remedial massage

Therapeutic massage

Lymphatic drainage

Aromatherapy massage

Reflexology

Baby massage

Shiatsu

Sports massage

Myotherapy

Check out the benefits of massage

Reduces muscle tension

Stimulates the lymphatic system

Reduces the secretion of stress hormones

Improves blood circulation

Relaxes the body

Increases the flexibility of joint

Improves skin tone

Heals injuries in soft tissues

Advances mental alertness

Reduces anxiety and depression

Improves body posture

Strengthen the immune system

Relieves headache

Improves sleep

Improves skin elasticity

Massage is used to treat the following disorders

Chronic low back pain

Delayed onset muscle soreness

Anxiety

Stress

High blood pressure

Insomnia

These are the times when you should avoid massage due to body's vulnerabilities

During pregnancy

Having skin rashes or infections

Bones are broken or fractured

Having life-threatening illness

