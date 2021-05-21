THESE are the dos and don'ts for a strong immunity in summer

Ayurveda health coach, Dimple Jangda shares some exclusive tips on how to build a strong immunity during summer and what all you need to include in your diet plan. Check it out.

As we approach the peak of the summer season and also the second wave of Covid, it has become imperative to build a stronger immunity in the fight against coronavirus and the scorching heat of the summer.

It is time to soak up some sunshine and boost your immunity before the monsoons begin. As per Ayurveda, during the summer season, Fire and Air energies are dominant, with qualities like heat and dryness. The drying properties of this season aggravates both Pitta (Fire) and Vata (Air) elements in our body.

It is important to include some coolants, green vegetables and juices in your diet to retain the energy of the body and survive the heat. It is important to hydrate yourself and drink up! Here are some important tips and remedies that you need to know to help build digestion, immunity and metabolism.

Dos:

Tender coconut water - A delicious source of hydration, tender coconut water alkalises your stomach and can help prevent a majority of Pitta (fire) and Vata (air) related imbalances. It is a good source of natural nutrients, has antioxidant properties that help neutralise stress and free radicals. It also helps prevent kidney stones and reduces blood pressure. Tender coconut water is low in calories and is an excellent replacement for sugary or carbonated drinks during the summer season. It is loaded with potassium, which helps maintain electrolyte balance in the body, and is a rich source of calcium, potassium and amino acids.

The king of all fruits - Mangoes - Called the king of all fruits, Mangoes are a rich source of Vitamin C that helps boost immunity, improve iron absorption, and aids in digestion and curing constipation. Mangoes help repair skin and hair by increasing the production of collagen. It promotes a healthy heart by reducing inflammation. Mangoes are loaded with Vitamin K which reduces the risk of anaemia and helps improve bone strength and reduces the risk of cancer.

Summer favourites - Watermelon, Lychee and Jamun - Other summer favourites that help acclimatise to the weather, reduce body heat and improve immunity are fruits like Lychee, Jamun, Watermelons, and Apple. You can also increase your intake of sweet lemonade which helps cool the body and cleanse the tissues.

A balance of sweet and bitter - Remember to indulge in foods that are a healthy source of sweet, bitter and astringent taste. Sweet taste helps build new tissues and is abundant in fresh fruits, Cody sugar, dates, raisins, and jaggery. Load up on bitter-tasting vegetables that help detoxify the body, like spinach, celery, and cilantro, curry leaves, and bitter spices like fenugreek and carom seeds. Astringent foods help tighten the tissues and are abundantly found in foods like berries, cherries, strawberries, apples, pomegranate and even chickpeas.

Go traditional with herbs and spices - Herbs and spices that aid the body during summers include carminative spices like cumin seeds, fennel seeds, coriander seeds. You can also add to it carom seeds, liquorice and cardamom which help reduce inflammatory conditions in the body.

Don'ts:

Avoid excessive sun exposure - Remember to soak up the sun early morning hours and avoid sunbathing or excessive sun exposure during the noons. Eat well-cooked or steamed vegetables and stay hydrated with juices, buttermilk and syrups made from dates and raisins.

Avoid oily food and salt - Stay away from oily foods and also reduce your intake of salts, fermented foods and spicy pungent foods.

About the author: Dimple Jangda, Ayurveda Health Coach, founder of Prana Healthcare Centre.

