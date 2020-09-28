THESE are the foods that cause and relieve constipation in babies

Constipation is not only common in adults, but babies can also suffer from this. And their diet is one of the prime reasons for it. So, here are certain foods that cause and relieve the problem in your little one.

Constipation is not only a major problem in adults, but babies can also suffer from this. When they get constipated, then it becomes hard for the little ones to pass stool properly. They may also pass gas daily a lot. So, parents need to talk to their paediatrician to ease this problem in their babies.

But they should also need to give attention to their diet because foods are the most common factors for constipation. They should limit their intake of certain foods that cause constipation and increase the consumption of other items that actually relieve the problem.

Foods that cause and relieve constipation in babies.

Milk protein

Milk protein other than breast milk can cause constipation. So, parents need to be extra careful once they start giving formula milk to their baby. Certain ingredients of the formula are hard to digest which cause constipation.

Rice

Often babies are introduced to rice as solid foods but it can also be tough for them to digest and as a result, they feel constipated.

Carrots

Raw carrots or carrot juice is good for babies. But steam-cooked carrots may make them constipated.

Raw bananas

Ripe bananas are good for babies and they relieve constipation as well. But the unripe banana is not at all good to feed your babies. They contain starch, which is hard to digest for the little ones.

Apples

Apples are good for your babies when they suffer from diarrhoea, but not for usual feeding. Steamed apple is a popular baby food which is one of the prime reasons for constipation in them. Also, avoid giving them applesauce as it has pectin protein which also hardens the stool.

Cheese

Cheese is a great source of many essential nutrients which makes good snacking food for babies as well. But since it has low fibre content, so this can cause constipation. So, limit its consumption in your child.

Potato

Potatoes with its skin are rich in fibre, so you can feed your baby potatoes with other veggies to enhance their digestion process. But don’t feed them potato chips or potato with butter, because that can cause constipation.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt being a rich source of probiotics is good for digestion in babies. But due to its binding effect on food substances, it sometimes can cause constipation in your little ones.

