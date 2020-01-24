THESE are the health benefits of eating with chopsticks

It might be a tough task but it has far too many advantages to ignore and if you're trying to stay healthy, try using chopsticks to eat your meals because it can aid your health and have a positive impact.

Certain Asian cuisines like Chinese and Japanese, require people to have their food with chopsticks instead of fork and spoons. For those of us who did not grow up eating their food with chopsticks, this can be quite a task to take on. It's not easy to learn the right way of holding your chopsticks and eating your meal using this unique cutlery. This unique and tiny cutlery might seem like a task but once you've figured it out, it's not too difficult to use them and you will eventually fall in love with chopsticks because of their benefits. As tiny as they are, they can have a major impact on your eating habits. You may have a few funny moments when you're chomping on your favourite foods like sushi at an authentic restaurant with your chopsticks but at the same time, this traditional and ancient eating method gives it a nice vibe. But chopsticks have been an ancient method that still goes on due to the added advantage of health benefits and improves your mental and physical health.

Here are some health benefits of eating using chopsticks.

1. We often tend to overeat or binge eat when we're chomping on our favourite foods but chopsticks can prevent this problem because it helps us focus on portion control and when you take smaller bites and eat less, it gives your body the time it needs to tell your brain that you're full. This helps in watching your body weight and if you're working on weight loss, then chopsticks can be a blessing.

2. If you are diabetic then you probably understand the need to ensure that your Glycemic Index remains low and using chopsticks help ensure that, that happens. When we eat slower and in smaller portions, it helps trigger a lower meal glycemic index and helps prevent a glycemic spike that can harm our health.

3. When we eat fast and take bigger bites we tend to swallow a lot of air which in turn also leads to bloating and gas but when you eat using chopsticks, your bite portions remain in check and ensures that you take smaller bites and chew properly.

4. Chopsticks are not easy to use because they require a lot of brain and body coordination which means that every time you use chopsticks it's like an exercise for your mind and body and helps you improve this coordination.

Credits :Pinkvilla

