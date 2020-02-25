THESE are the home remedies you can try for cold feet and palms

Having cold feet and palms during winter is common, and if you suffer from cold feet during winters then these home remedies will help you get rid of it with ease.

Winter season calls for some snuggling in the blanket while sipping on some hot cocoa. We enjoy staying in the blankets for long hours and only get out of the blanket once we are all warm, cosy and comfortable. But when it comes to warmth, there are some people whose feet and palm stay cold even after staying in the blanket for hours. It happens to many people, and it usually happens because of multiple reasons.

Our feet and palm tend to get colder when the oxygen and blood reaching our palms and feet is not enough. It happens due to poor blood circulation. Not only winters but sometimes feeling too cold can also be a symptom of various health issues like anaemia, restless leg syndrome, chronic fatigue syndrome, nerve damage, diabetes, hypothyroidism or hypothermia. If you are someone who always feels colder than others, then maybe you should consider going to the doctor. However, if it’s something that doesn't happen always, you can try these home remedies:

Massage your palms and feet with warm oil. Massaging not only improves the blood circulation in the body, but it also helps to restore warmth in your feet and palms. Rubbing the feet and palm also increases the supply of oxygen.

Having a bath with Epsom salt is again a great option. Soak your feet and palm in hot water with Epsom salt in it. The heat of the water will give your feet the warming effect, and the Epsom salt will provide your body with magnesium.

Iron deficiency is one of the most common causes of anaemia, hence you should consider having food items that are rich in iron. Include food items like dates, soybean, spinach, apples, dried apricots, olives and beetroots in your daily diet.

Having cold feet occasionally is normal but if it's a regular thing, then visiting a doctor is a must. If you have fatigue, weight loss or gain, fever, joint pain, rashes on the skin, sores on your palm and feet are longer to heal, then you must consider visiting the doctor right away.

