THESE are the myths about birth control pills debunked by Gynaecologist Dr Madhavi Reddy

There are numerous myths regarding the birth control pills which often create confusion amongst women. So, Dr Madhavi Reddy, Gynaecologist and obstetrician, Motherhood Hospital, Bangalore, has busted them to show you the right path.

Birth control pills take charge of women’s reproductive health. It is used by many and in different ways to prevent pregnancy and other sexually transmitted diseases. Contraceptive pills are hormonally active pills that are usually taken as a daily dosage. They contain either two hormones combined (progestogen and estragon) or a single hormone (progestogen). Birth pills suppress ovulation and offer continuous protection against pregnancy, it produces regular and shorter periods, and it protects against ovarian and endometrial cancer, ectopic pregnancies and infections of the fallopian tubes.

No matter how much it’s used, there are still many existing myths associated with birth control pills due to lack of knowledge, ignorance, incomplete information. Hence, it’s always necessary to get the right information about the pills to use them safely and to prevent any health issues. So, Dr Madhavi Reddy, Gynaecologist and obstetrician, Motherhood Hospital, Bangalore debunked the myths regarding contraceptive pills.

Common myths regarding birth control pills

The pill makes you gain weight – This is the most common association with pills that it makes women gain weight. Though some women seem to gain weight on the pill, research has shown no association between weight gain and birth control pills. The estragon present in the pill can make some women feel bloated, but this typically goes away and the progestin found in the pill may increase your appetite, which may result in weight gain if not counteracted with diet and exercise. In fact, it can also control PCOS and Endometriosis.

You should take a break from the pill once in a while – there are no medical reasons or studies that restrict a healthy woman to take a break from using the pill. These are the most effective contraceptives, so taking a break from it may increase your risk of getting pregnant if you're sexually active.

The pill is not safe and can cause birth defects – According to experts and doctors, birth control pills are one of the most researched and prescribed medications. The consumption of any other medication without consulting a doctor results in certain health risks but no serious side effects, the same goes for birth control pills. However, it is important to discuss your personal and family medical histories with your doctor. Only they can recommend the appropriate medication.

Long term pill use can affect fertility - There is no connection between taking the pill and infertility, as fertility can immediately return if we stop taking pills. This misconception occurs because women experience delays in pregnancy after stopping the intake of a pill but the major reason for the delay is irregular periods that they were having earlier.

Contraceptives can cause cancer - On the contrary, oral contraceptive pills reduce the risk of ovarian and endometrial (inner lining of the uterus) cancer, therefore it is considered to be a protective layer against the chronic disease. It is best to consult a doctor for complete guidance when starting for the first time.

There are many myths associated with the birth control pill that does not apply to every woman. Every person is different and therefore it must not be treated as a taboo subject. In fact, it can become a reliable friend for women wanting to avoid unwanted pregnancies or plan pregnancies in a better way in future. It’s important for women to not shy away and rather have a one to one discussion with the Gynaecologist who will be the best guide before embarking on the journey.

