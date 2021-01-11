THESE are the nutrition hacks for antiageing you ought to know

Ageing is a natural occurrence of the human body that happens over a period of time. As the body starts growing older, you tend to see visible signs of ageing like pale skin, wrinkles and dark circles. Find out some nutrition hacks for anti-ageing that will help reduce these signs.

Ageing refers to degeneration of the human body that occurs due to damage of the cells, tissues and organs over a period of time. Certain foods have anti-ageing properties that help in reducing the signs of ageing and help our body’s growth.

Foods with antioxidant properties help us in reducing the damaging of cells and provide proper nutrients to the body that fight for the body. These foods will keep wrinkles at bay and ensure that your body gets all nutrients it needs for flawless skin and a healthy body.

Avoid Sugar

Sugar is the main culprit for ageing as it said to result in loss of collagen and elastin that cause wrinkles. It is one of the major reasons for loss of firmness of skin that makes you look older. Hence, it is best to skip foods that contain high levels of sugar and replace your desserts with fruits or jaggery.

Include foods that contain vitamin C

Vitamin C foods are best to prevent ageing. You can use lemons, oranges, and fresh salads for breakfast and choose to regularly consume kiwi, tomatoes, sweet lime and bell peppers. It helps prepare your skin cells and generates skin elasticity.

Foods rich in antioxidants

Consume foods like carrots, bell peppers, green tea and foods that are high in vitamin E, A and C. They help in improving your skin growth and prevent it from being dull and pale.

Honey

Mix honey with yoghurt and consume it regularly as part of your daily meal. You can consume honey and yoghurt after your meals, it will pump your skin, give it a boost and leave it flawless. You can also add honey to a glass of warm water along with a squeeze of lime to start your day with.

Quit smoking

As we all know it is easier said than done, smoking has one of the most adverse effects on your body. Smoking makes you look much older and has harmful effects on your overall health. The nicotine starves the cells from an adequate amount of oxygen and nutrition.

